Cortexyme, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Cortexyme, Inc. ("Cortexyme" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CRTX) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.



Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy to discuss their legal rights.

Cortexyme issued a press release on October 26, 2021 “report[ing] top-line results from its Phase 2/3 GAIN Trial, a double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating the efficacy of atuzaginstat (COR388), an investigational orally administered small-molecule that targets gingipain proteases from the bacterium Porphyromonas gingivalis (P. gingivalis).” This press release reported, in relevant part, that the study had failed to meet statistical significance in its co-primary endpoints of improving cognitive and functional abilities in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease. On October 27, 2021, Cortexyme’s stock price plummeted $44.17, or 76.58% to close at $13.51 per share on this news.

