Lockheed Martin Corporation Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Lockheed Martin Corporation ("Lockheed" or the "Company") (NYSE: LMT) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.



Lockheed Martin announced its results for the third quarter of 2021, on October 26, 2021. Lockheed Martin informed investors that the Company was taking a $1.7 billion non-cash pension settlement charge, depressing its net income by $4.72 per share, among other results. On October 26, 2021, Lockheed Martin’s stock price fell $44.42 per share, or 11.8%, to close at $331.91, on this news, per share.

