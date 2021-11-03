Global Luxury Jewellery Markets, 2021-2025 - Adoption of Computer Aided System / Unisex Luxury Jewellery / Rising Focus on Sustainability

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Luxury Jewellery Market 2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global luxury jewellery market has increased significantly during the years 2016-2019 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years,. 2021-2025.

The luxury jewellery market is expected to increase due to growing high-net-worth individuals (HNWI), increasing influence of social media, growing penetration of e-commerce, increase in Gen Z income, rapid urbanization, globalization and rising female population.

Yet, the market faces some challenges such as declining rough-diamond mine supply and issues in trading of luxury jewellery. The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on global luxury jewellery market. The pandemic negatively affected the market by halting mining and disrupting trade and travel activities.

This report provides an in depth analysis of the global luxury jewellery market by value, by product, by distribution channel, by end-user, by region, etc. This report provides a regional analysis of the luxury jewellery market, including the following regions: China, The US and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the luxury jewellery market.

The global luxury jewellery market is fragmented with many major market players operating worldwide. The key players of the luxury jewellery market are LVMH, Richemont, Gucci and Pandora Jewellery are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall luxury jewellery market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Country Coverage

China

The US

Rest of the World

Company Coverage

LVMH

Richemont

Gucci

Pandora Jewellery

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Luxury Goods: Overview

2.2 Difference between Normal and Luxury Good

2.3 Jewellery: Overview

2.4 History of Jewellery

2.5 Luxury Jewellery Segmentation: Overview

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Luxury Jewellery Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Luxury Jewellery Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Luxury Jewellery Market by Product (Ring, Necklace, Earrings and Others)

3.1.3 Global Luxury Jewellery Market by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online)

3.1.4 Global Luxury Jewellery Market by End-User (Women and Men)

3.1.5 Global Luxury Jewellery Market Region (China, The US and Rest of the World)

3.2 Global Luxury Jewellery Market: Product Analysis

3.3 Global Luxury Jewellery Market: Distribution Channel Analysis

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 China Luxury Jewellery Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 China Luxury Jewellery Market by Value

4.2 The US Luxury Jewellery Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 The US Luxury Jewellery Market by Value

4.2.2 The US Luxury Jewellery Market by Material (Gold, platinum, diamond, gemstone, precious pearl, and others)

4.2.3 The US Gold Luxury Jewellery Market by Value

4.2.4 The US Platinum Luxury Jewellery Market by Value

4.2.5 The US Diamond Luxury Jewellery Market by Value

4.2.6 The US Gemstone Luxury Jewellery Market by Value

4.2.7 The US Precious Pearl Luxury Jewellery Market by Value

4.2.8 The US Others Luxury Jewellery Market by Value

4.3 Rest of the World Luxury Jewellery Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Rest of the World Luxury Jewellery Market by Value

5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 COVID-19 Impact on Global Luxury Jewellery Market

5.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Gold Mine Production

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Unemployment

5.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Trade

5.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Personal Luxury Goods Market

5.6 Impact of COVID-19 on International Tourism

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Growing High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNWI)

6.1.2 Increasing Influence of Social Media

6.1.3 Growing Penetration of E-Commerce

6.1.4 Increase in Gen Z Income

6.1.5 Rapid Urbanization

6.1.6 Globalization

6.1.7 Rising Female Population

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Declining Rough-Diamond Mine Supply

6.2.2 Issues in Trading of Luxury Jewellery

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Adoption of Computer Aided System (CAD)

6.3.2 Unisex Luxury Jewellery

6.3.3 Rising Focus on Sustainability

6.3.4 Increasing Focus on Incorporating Technical Features in Jewellery

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Luxury Jewellery Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 Global Luxury Jewellery Players by Market Share

7.3 China Luxury Jewellery Players by Market Share

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Business Overview

8.2 Financial Overview

8.3 Business Strategy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aynnto