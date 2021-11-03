ViacomCBS, Inc. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before December 28, 2021; click here to submit trade information



​LOS ANGELES, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) investors that acquired shares between March 22, 2021. Investors have until March 29, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

It is alleged in this lawsuit that Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold a large amount of ViacomCBS shares during the Class Period, while possessing material non-public information in regard to Archegos Capital Management, which was, at the time, a family office with $10 billion under management, and its need to fully liquidate its position in ViacomCBS as a result of margin call pressure. The defendants in the case, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, avoided billions in losses combined, as a result of these sales.

