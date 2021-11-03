Laurentian Bank Donates $25,000 to Groupe 3737 as Part of Its Commitment to the BlackNorth Initiative

English French

MONTREAL, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX: LB) (the "Bank") is proud to announce that it has donated $25,000 to Groupe 3737, an entrepreneurial innovation and diversity hub located in Montreal's Saint-Michel neighbourhood.



This announcement follows Laurentian Bank's signing of the BlackNorth Initiative in 2020 which aims to end the systemic racism experienced by Black communities across the country by developing initiatives and programs that address the various issues they face on a daily basis.

The donation that Laurentian Bank announced today will provide additional support to Groupe 3737 as it carries out its important mission to make immigration, diversity and inclusion essential drivers of wealth creation and economic and social development.

"At Laurentian Bank, our goal is to build up and foster a workplace culture that celebrates equity, diversity and inclusion, and we believe that diverse teams drive innovation and accelerate our progress. I would like to highlight the remarkable work done by Groupe 3737 to support entrepreneurs from all culture backgrounds. The impact of Groupe 3737 in Saint-Michel and throughout Montreal is undeniable in giving entrepreneurs the tools they need to make their voices heard, to grow their businesses and to prosper," said Rania Llewellyn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Laurentian Bank of Canada.

"We are pleased that Laurentian Bank of Canada is committed to the success of immigrant entrepreneurs. This donation is a support that will allow us to continue to drive economic and social development and promote entrepreneurial values among professionals with diverse backgrounds. We look forward to sharing the successes that will come from it," said Louis-Edgar Jean-François, CEO of Groupe 3737.

About Laurentian Bank Financial Group

Founded in 1846, Laurentian Bank Financial Group is a diversified financial services provider whose mission is to help its customers improve their financial health. The Laurentian Bank of Canada and its entities are collectively referred to as Laurentian Bank Financial Group (the “Group” or the “Bank”).

With more than 2,900 employees guided by the values of proximity, simplicity and honesty, the Group provides a broad range of advice-based solutions and services to its personal, business and institutional customers. With pan-Canadian activities and a presence in the U.S., the Group is an important player in numerous market segments.

The Group has $44.9 billion in balance sheet assets and $31.2 billion in assets under administration.

About Groupe 3737

In the heart of Montreal's Saint-Michel neighbourhood, Groupe 3737 is an entrepreneurial innovation hub focused on diversity and inclusion. Founded in 2016, Groupe 3737 has built an ecosystem of startups, SMEs, global companies, financial institutions and public sector players that support diverse entrepreneurs in starting or growing their businesses.

Source

Merick Seguin

Senior Manager, Media Relations

Laurentian Bank of Canada

merick.seguin@banquelaurentienne.ca

514 451-3201