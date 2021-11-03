AppSwarm to Explore Development of Metaverse and NFT Applications

Tulsa, OK, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM ), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, announces plans to develop new health applications and NFT projects geared around the emerging metaverse reality.



The metaverse is a new virtual reality (VR) that interacts with other humans to play games, conduct business, socialize, and shop.

Instead of being on a computer, in the metaverse you might use a VR headset to enter a virtual world connecting all sorts of digital environments like the early 2000's SIMS or movie Ready Player One.

Unlike current VR, which is mostly used for gaming, this virtual world could be used for practically anything from work, such as Facebook's Horizon Workrooms, play, concerts, cinema trips, or just hanging out.

Platforms like Decentraland and Cryptovoxels are already the social media of the metaverse of sorts, and AppSwarm will explore ways in staking its claim in this new reality through applications, and non-fungible tokens (NFT) that will give users ownership in this new digital world.

AppSwarm’s recent collaborations with Data Syndicate, Geometic Energy ( https://www.geometricenergy.ca ), and Touchpoint ( https://touchpointgh.com ) gives us a good advisory base to explore how NFTs can be leveraged in this new emerging reality.

Metaverse and Health

In addition, the company will look to integrate its upcoming wearable smart devices, through a collaboration partnership with GTX Corp, to explore potential therapy applications in the metaverse, such as virtual physical therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, and neurological injuries.

A more detailed report on our metaverse project is expected to be released shortly.

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

