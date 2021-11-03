Petrofac Limited Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Petrofac Limited ("Petrofac" or the "Company") (OTCMKTS: POFCY, POFCF) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Petrofac announced plans on October 26, 2021 to raise $275 million through a stock sale in order to use the funds to pay a fine in relation to bribery-related offenses in connection with its operations in the Middle East. Petrofac’s share price fell sharply on this news, damaging investors.

