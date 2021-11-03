Sprouts Ushers in the Holidays with Unique Market Finds and Convenient Pre-orders for Meats, Meals and Trays

PHOENIX, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The goodness of the holiday season has transformed Sprouts Farmers Market with fresh, new items to discover across the store and online. Now through November 22, customers can reserve turkeys and holiday meats, prepared meals and party trays online at sprouts.com/holiday. Sprouts stores will be open Thanksgiving 7 a.m.-4 p.m.; Christmas Eve 7 a.m.–7 p.m.; closed Christmas Day; New Year’s Eve 7 a.m.–8 p.m.; and New Year’s Day 7 a.m.–10 p.m. (regular hours).



“The holidays are one of my favorite seasons at Sprouts. Our specialty markets are brimming with unique finds and better-for-you options that bring a splash of goodness to any holiday occasion or activity,” said Sprouts Chief Executive Officer Jack Sinclair. “Our team is dedicated to making this holiday the best one yet with simple online pre-orders and delicious offerings like organic and natural turkeys raised without any antibiotics ever. And just like a farmers market, you’re destined to find something special to take home, be it a tasty new wine or artisanal cheese.“

Pre-orders available at sprouts.com/holiday include:

Natural Turkey (no antibiotics, ever) – 12-14 lb. and 18-20 lb.

Free-range, Organic Turkey – 10-12 lb.

USDA Choice Beef Standing Rib Roast – 6 or 8 lb.

No Antibiotics Ever, Spiral-sliced Ham – 8-10 lb.

No Antibiotics Ever, Uncured, Spiral-sliced Ham with no added sugar – 8-10 lb.

Five fully prepared meal options, ready to heat and serve (vegan roast option available)

Ready-to-serve party trays, including fresh fruit and veggie trays, meats & cheeses, hearty sandwiches, desserts and more



Pre-orders may be picked up until Thanksgiving Day at noon. December pre-orders resume December 6.

Delivery and curbside pickup orders

Starting November 14, shoppers can place delivery and curbside pickup orders for holiday meats, fully prepared meals, and thousands of holiday ingredients at shop.sprouts.com. Thanksgiving Day delivery is available while supplies last.

Only at Sprouts

Holiday Goodness for Everyone:

Sprouts Gluten-free Rosemary & Sage Stuffing

Kevin's Paleo Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Tattooed Chef Riced Cauliflower Stuffing



Sweet and Savory Cheeses for Charcuterie:

Somerdale Chocolate Orange Wensleydale Cheese with bits of candied orange and milk chocolate

Somerdale Wensleydale Whiskey Ginger Cheddar with tangy whiskey and sweet-spicy ginger

Chavrie Cranberry & Orange Peel Goat Cheese Log coated in juicy cranberries and candied orange peel



Sprouts Cellar Picks Wine Varieties:

Ciao Bella Prosecco

Après Rose

El Paseo Red Sangria

Songbird Pinot Noir

Top Sail Sauvignon Blanc



Baked Goods:

Ready-to-decorate Gingerbread Houses and Yogi Reindeer Cookie Kits (available mid-November)

Hot Cocoa Bombs and Chocolate Yule logs

Holiday Crown Cakes with fruit



To download images of the products featured, click here. To learn more, visit sprouts.com/holiday.

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country, Sprouts employs approximately 35,000 team members and operates more than 360 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.

