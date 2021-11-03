Use Of Robotics Shows Potential Among Milking Machines Market Trends As Per The Business Research Company's Milking Machines Global Market Report 2021

LONDON, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the milking machines market, dairy farms are increasingly adopting robots for cow-milking to reduce labor costs and automate dairy products manufacturing. Robotic milkers are automated robot milking systems adopted by farmers and dairy farm companies to handle the entire cow-milking process. Robotic milking machines have proved quite popular. Dairy farmers are looking to robotic-milking systems as a result of the difficulty in finding a dependable workforce or being able to afford labor costs. These robots provide consistency, efficient labor management, lowers human involvement in the milking process and reduces operating costs.

For instance, in July 2021, GEA Farm Technologies, a German company offering milking machines announced the launch of new generation of the DairyRobot R9500 and DairyProQ automatic milking systems that will enhance to the milking technology module. It also ensures minimized system downtime, improved serviceability and lower maintenance cost. Similarly, in May 2021, Fullwood Packo, a UK based manufacturer of milking machines launched robotic technology batch milking set-up, the M²erlin Meridian, for flexible milking systems in the UK. The system is suitable for farms with a grazing platform, helping to maximize forage while also improving the milking environment, time, and labor.



The global milking machine market size is expected to grow from $3.67 billion in 2020 to $4.22 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $6.87 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13%.

The Business Research Company’s report titled Milking Machines Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Fully Automatic, Semi-Automatic), By Livestock (Cow, Sheep, Goat, Buffalo), By Application (Micro Dairy Farms, Macro Dairy Farms), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery covers major milking machines companies, milking machines market share by company, milking machines manufacturers, milking machines market size, and milking machines market forecasts. The report also covers the global milking machines market and its segments.

Milking machine companies are increasingly focusing on acquiring/partnering with machinery manufacturing companies to develop and promote the milking machine market. There have been several partnerships in recent years, which help these companies to increase their product portfolio, enhance their revenues and share the costs. For instance, in March 2020, Japanese agricultural machinery manufacturer Kubota Corporation announced that they would acquire a 10% stake in Indian engineering conglomerate Escorts Ltd for $136 million (INR 10.4 billion). Through this acquisition, both the companies can leverage their strengths to offer some advanced products for domestic and export markets and tap into new product lines and markets. The strong distribution and manufacturing expertise of Escorts Ltd, along with the R&D strengths of Kubota would help them become leaders in farm mechanization and agriculture implements. Similarly, in March 2020, US based farm equipment company Ritchie Implement Inc. acquired US based Finney Implement for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Ritchie Implement aims to expand its reach in Southwest Wisconsin and enhance the product portfolio.

The global milking machines market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 27.98% of the total market in 2020. Major players in the market include DeLaval Inc., GEA Group, Lely Holding SARL, BouMatic Robotics B.V., Fullwood Packo and others.

North America was the largest region in the milking machines market, accounting for 28.9% of the global market in 2020. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe and the other regions. Going forward, the fastest growing regions in the milking machines market will be Asia Pacific and Eastern Europe, where growth will be at CAGRs of 9.8% and 9.1% respectively from 2020-2025.

Milking Machines Global Market Report 2021 – COVID-19 Impact And Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide milking machines market overviews, milking machines market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, milking machines market segments and geographies, milking machines market trends, milking machines market drivers, milking machines market restraints, milking machines market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.



The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

