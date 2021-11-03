Barry C. Wheeles named Director of Recruiting and Franchise Expansion

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Retirement Income Store® (https://theretirementincomestore.com) is proud to announce Barry C. Wheeles is now leading the market expansion and advisor recruiting efforts for our three companies: Advisors’ Academy, The Retirement Income Store franchise, and Sound Income Strategies SMAs and ETFs.



David J. Scranton, Founder and CEO of Advisors’ Academy (https://advisorsacademy.com), Sound Income Strategies (https://soundincomestrategies.com), and The Retirement Income Store®, said, "Barry is a well-respected member of our industry and we are fortunate to have him take up the role of Director for The Retirement Income Store, Sound Income Strategies, and Advisors’ Academy. His experience in building strong relationships makes him the perfect fit to support the continued expansion of all three companies."

With more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, Barry C. Wheeles has a unique and diverse background that includes roles in the retail financial advisory side of the business, as well as the business development side through his work expanding national territories and multi-state branch offices.



Barry has held sales leadership roles with Ameriprise Financial, Morgan Stanley, Waddell and Reed, and Zacks Investment Management. He has helped develop the new financial services practices of hundreds of career-changing professionals and has contributed to substantial growth of existing practices for several Barron’s Top 100 Advisors. Barry has been a guest speaker on radio, television, podcasts, retail client seminars, and industry conferences.



Barry Wheeles said, “At the core, we are a business-building organization that has partnered with, and helped, hundreds of advisors grow their businesses. I’m excited to add to the mountain of successes of this organization and look forward to sharing our proven playbook with advisors who are looking for a partner to help them. Whether advisors need guidance in branding, lead generation, sales processes, website design & ongoing optimization, customized asset management, or improving back-office operational efficiencies, we stand ready to assist them as their trusted guide.”



About The Retirement Income Store:



The Retirement Income Store is a subsidiary of Sound Income Strategies, LLC. Although it was launched nationally in 2019, The Retirement Income Store’s history goes back decades. Its founder’s personal practice, Scranton Financial Group, has helped clients in the Westbrook, Connecticut area achieve retirement success through steady streams of income for nearly 30 years.

The Retirement Income Store is comprised of a national network of Income Specialists who help clients establish steady streams of income they can count on. The Retirement Income Store offers advisor partners low-cost franchise opportunities that allow them to enjoy the benefits of being backed by a national network, while maintaining their autonomy. Franchisees receive ongoing business support in operations, sales, marketing, accounting, and portfolio management.



About Advisors’ Academy: Advisors’ Academy was founded in 2006 by David J. Scranton with a vision to recruit other highly successful and motivated advisors and teach them how to achieve even higher levels of success, while always keeping the interests of their clients first. Through one-on-one coaching on David Scranton’s proven Sales Process, along with marketing strategies designed to help advisors attract new business, and a PR program that helps get its top advisors guest appearances on some of America’s leading financial news networks, hundreds of advisors across the country now share in the realization of Dave Scranton’s vision.



About Sound Income Strategies: Sound Income Strategies, LLC is a Registered Investment Advisory firm with more than $1.6+ billion in assets under management. Sound Income Strategies’ team of CFAs and portfolio managers actively manage client portfolios of individual, income-generating securities with the goal of maximizing income first, and opportunities for growth second. Sound Income Strategies’ income-oriented business model has been proven to help advisors boost client retention during down markets.

Investment Advisory Services offered through Sound Income Strategies, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisory Firm. The Retirement Income Store® , LLC and Sound Income Strategies, LLC are associated entities.