Analysis of Huawei Technologies' RRU 5818 400W 3500MHz: High Level PCB Analysis, System Functional Description, System Level Block Diagrams, High Level Mechanical Analysis, Bill of Materials

The "Huawei Technologies RRU 5818 400W 3500MHz" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the Huawei Technologies RRU 5818 system. This product is a 5G NR remote radio unit and supports RF output power of 400W (8x 50W) at FR1 n78 3500MHz.

Features

System Functional Description

System Level Block Diagrams

High Level Mechanical Analysis Heat Sink Heat Fins

High Level PCB Analysis

Component Diagrams Semiconductor/component locations on PCB

High Level Bill of Materials Semiconductor ICs (ASICs, FPGAs, memory, logic, power, etc.) Passive/other components (Transformers, Power inductors, Power capacitors, power/datacom/optical connectors) Complete Part Number/Marking Component Manufacturer Identification Function Component Description Package Type

Excludes analysis of passive chip resistors, capacitors, and inductors

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Active/Passive Component Summary

CHAPTER 1: HUAWEI RRU

Overview of Remote Radio Unit (RRU)

CHAPTER 2: MECHANICAL ANALYSIS

Main Chassis/Heat Sink

Main Chassis/Heat Sink Thermal Fins

Secondary Chassis/Heat Sink

Interface Panel Cover

RRU Pressure Equalization Vent

CHAPTER 3: POWER SUPPLY SUBSYSTEM

Power Supply Module

Power Supply Module Top Shield

Power Supply Module Bottom Shield

Power Supply PCB Analysis

1.5kW DC-DC Converter Module

CHAPTER 4: FRONTHAUL/RADIO TRANSCEIVER SUBSYSTEM

Radio Transceiver RF Shield

Top PCB Component Analysis

Bottom PCB Component Analysis

CHAPTER 5: RF FILTER SUBSYSTEM

Cavity Filter Section

Antenna Feed Section

APPENDIX A COMPONENT ANALYSIS

APPENDIX B COMPONENT TYPE BY AREA

APPENDIX C ACTIVE COMPONENTS BY SUPPLIER

APPENDIX D PASSIVE COMPONENTS BY SUPPLIER

