Ranchero Gold Provides Update on Santa Daniela Drill Program

Current drill program focused on expansion of known gold mineralization at Maíz Azul and initial testing of two highly prospective targets.

Diamond core drilling commenced on October 27, 2021.

To date 360 meters have been completed in two drill holes.

A 13 hole, 3000-meter program Phase 1 drill program planned.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ranchero Gold Corp. (formerly, Melior Resources Inc.) (TSXV:RNCH) (the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update of its current drill program at its 100%-owned Santa Daniela project located in Sonora, Mexico. The Santa Daniela project consists of a large 22,000-hectare concession that located in the heart of the Sierra Madre Occidental (SMO) gold belt situated in close proximity to a number of currently operating gold mines.

Diamond drilling is underway. The drill rig arrived on site on October 25 and commenced drilling on October 27. To date, 360 meters of diamond core drilling has been completed in two drill holes.

The Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt

Over the last 20 years, a significant new gold belt has emerged in the SMO. While there has historically been small-scale gold production, it is only in the past 15 years that large-scale mining has begun. The region is dominated by Alamos Gold’s Mulatos mining complex and Agnico Eagle’s La India and Pinos Altos mining complexes. These three mines produced approximately 390,000 ounces gold and 2.3 million ounces of silver in 2020. Combined proven and probable gold reserves are 2.5 million ounces. (Source: Alamos Gold and Agnico Eagle Websites) The Santa Daniela concessions are directly adjacent to the Mulatos mine complex (Figure 1).

The SMO is a regionally extensive Tertiary volcanic field, comprised of two distinct volcanic sequences, an older andesitic and dacitic series, and a younger, pyroclastic dominated rhyolitic series. The Upper Series overlies the Lower Series with erosional disconformity and comprises a sequence dominated by stratified volcanic ash beds. Most significant metal occurrences, including Ranchero’s prospects in the SMO, are hosted by rocks of the Lower Series.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c514bce-53e8-46ea-9ac9-3386582bec34

The Maíz Azul Prospect

The most advanced project in the Santa Daniela concessions is the Maíz Azul prospect. It lies approximately 3.5 km southeast of Alamos Gold’s San Carlos and El Victor deposits - part of the Mulatos gold complex. It is contained within the Lower Series volcanic rocks which also host gold mineralization at Mulatos. Historic drilling encountered gold mineralization in multiple drill holes including 37.0 meters averaging 1.56 g Au/t (DDH MA-18-03).

Field work conducted by Ranchero in 2020 consisted of mapping, geochemical sampling and alteration studies. As a result, Ranchero geologists have identified three primary targets for drill testing known as La Colmena, La Cascada and X-Structure. These targets have been defined by three principal factors: (i) structural trends (veins/veinlets, faults); (ii) geochemical sampling and (iii) alteration mapping. These factors appear to define a classic low-sulfidation, epithermal, precious-metal system.

The primary structural trend is west-northwest and the three targets, parallel to each other, follow this orientation (Figure 2). A secondary northeast trend is also prominent and may have an important control on mineralization.

Geochemical sampling has encountered numerous samples containing gold at surface (particularly the La Colmena and La Cascada targets). Independent samples of outcrop exposures of the La Colmena zone returned values between 0.22 to 6.27 g Au/t.

Alteration mapping (Figure 3) with the aid of spectral analysis shows concentric halos typical of a low-sulphidation gold deposit. This is characterized by an inner core of silica/clay surrounded by a halo of propylitic alteration (chlorite-epidote-calcite). Outlying this alteration are remnants of argillic alteration characterized by the presence of illite/smectite clays and destruction of rock textures.

The current drill program is planned to test the three targets. Thirteen diamond drill holes will be completed as shown in Figure 2. The program is designed first, to confirm and expand upon the historical drilling at La Colmena. The program will also provide an initial test of the La Cascada zone which has the largest surface expression of the three targets. Finally, one drill hole will provide an initial test of the X Structure.

The Maíz Azul prospect covers just a small portion of the Company’s 22,000-hectare concession block. Reconnaissance efforts have yielded additional targets for further field investigations.

Corporate Update

Ranchero announces that it has engaged the Independent Trading Group (“ITG”) to provide market-making services. ITG is a member of IIROC, CIPF, the Toronto Stock Exchange and Canadian Securities Exchange, and is based out of Toronto, Ontario.

Ranchero entered a market making services agreement with ITG pursuant to which Ranchero engaged ITG to provide market-making services with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of Ranchero’s common shares. Ranchero retained ITG for an initial term of three months, with automatic renewal of one-month terms thereafter until terminated by either party with 30 days’ notice. In consideration for the services, Ranchero will pay ITG C$10,000 per month, plus applicable taxes, during the term of the agreement. ITG will not receive any securities of Ranchero as compensation.

ITG is an arm’s length party to Ranchero. ITG does not currently have any interest in Ranchero or the securities of Ranchero, but ITG may acquire securities of Ranchero in connection with the market-making services. The funds to be used for the market-making services will be provided by

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1686eeae-e6bc-4644-b9fa-1ce924d62c82

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0f0bc3c9-2355-4f20-b4ed-45e0d9bb728f

ITG in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) and applicable securities laws. The engagement of ITG is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

