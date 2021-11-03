On members elected to the Supervisory Board committees of AB “Ignitis grupė”

English Lithuanian

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that on 3 November 2021 the Supervisory Board of the Group (hereinafter – the Supervisory Board) adopted a decision regarding the election of members to the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Risk Management and Business Ethics Supervision Committee as well as submission of two candidacies to the Audit Committee for the decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders.



The Supervisory Board committees are formed by the decision of the Supervisory Board from at least three members for a four-year term. If individual members are elected to the committees, they are elected for the term of the current effective committee. At least 1/3 of committee members must be independent.

The following members have been elected to the Nomination and Remuneration Committee for a four-year term ending on 25 October 2025: Lorraine Wrafter (Chair), Bent Christensen and Aušra Vičkačkienė, representative of the Majority Shareholder, the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania, who was also a member in the previous term of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Two independent members of the Supervisory Board, Tim Brooks (Chair) and Alfonso Faubel, were elected as members of the Risk Management and Business Ethics Supervision Committee of the Supervisory Board until the end of term of the currently effective committee (19 April 2022). The role of a committee member is currently also being held by another independent member, Šarūnas Rameikis.

Additionally, the Supervisory Board adopted a decision to submit two candidates, Ingrida Muckutė and Judith Buss, to the Audit Committee of the Group from amongst its members for the decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders. The Audit Committee is formed out of five members, who, ensuring that the majority of them are independent, are appointed by the General Meeting of Shareholders. The Group announced on 27 September 2021 about the resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders regarding the election of independent members of the Audit Committee for a four-year term. Two additional candidates to the Audit Committee have been submitted by the Supervisory Board. The appointment of the candidates by the General Meeting of Shareholders of the Group is expected this year.

The Group announced on 26 October 2021 about the resolution adopted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders regarding the election of the new members of the Supervisory Board of the Group for a four-year term. The Group announced on 29 October 2021 the elected Chair of the Supervisory Board of the Group.





For more information please contact:



Artūras Ketlerius

Head of Public Relations at Ignitis Group

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

+370 620 76076