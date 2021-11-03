Worldwide Airport Robots Industry to 2030 - Rise in the Usage of Taxibots Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airport Robots Market by End User, Application, and Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Airport robots are autonomous machines designed to assist airport authorities in security checks, cleaning, disinfecting cabins, easy check-ins, helping passengers with their luggage, giving guidance to passengers, and others. Several airports across the world are conducting tests with robots that can provide customers with guidance, entertainment, information, and other services. The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology with airport robots could lead to robots conducting various airport operations, for instance, security, cleaning, boarding pass scanning, valet parking, and luggage handling, besides acting as passenger guidance systems.



For the purpose of analysis, the report segments the global airport robots market based on application, end user, type, and region. The report outlines the details about major applications of airport robots, which include landside and terminal. In addition, the study provides information about various airport robots' end users such as airport security, boarding pass scanning, airport baggage system, passenger guidance, and others. By type, the market is bifurcated into humanoid and non- humanoid. Moreover, it analyzes the current market trends of airport robots across different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA and suggests the future growth opportunities by analyzing the government regulations & policies.



