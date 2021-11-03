Regerts Ink Laser Tattoo Removal Delivers Full-Spectrum Tattoo Removal with the Astanza Trinity Laser system located in Yardley, Pennsylvania

Yardley, Pennsylvania, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regerts Ink Laser Tattoo Removal is helping Yardley, PA residents remove their unwanted ink with the industry-leading Astanza Trinity laser. The specialty laser tattoo removal practice opened its doors November 1st and is excited to deliver complete removal of all tattoo colors thanks to its triple-wavelength technology. With a commitment to great results, Regerts Ink Laser Tattoo Removal is dedicated to bringing the best laser tattoo removal services to the greater Yardley area.

“I noticed a high demand for laser tattoo removal in Yardley, but no providers that offered complete tattoo removal for all colors. I wanted to offer superior treatments and results for all multicolored tattoos, including tattoos with resistant blue and green inks,” said Anthony Tozzi, owner. “The Astanza Trinity was the perfect choice for Regerts Ink because of its full-spectrum capabilities. We’re excited to bring this cutting-edge system to local residents and help people remove or modify their unwanted ink.”

The Astanza Trinity is a state-of-the-art system that combines two full-powered lasers, a Q-switched Nd:YAG laser and a Q-switched ruby laser. Together, these systems produce three wavelengths, 1064 nm, 532 nm, and 694 nm, that can remove all tattoo colors to completion. The Trinity’s wavelengths, ultra-quick pulse durations, and intense peak power deliver optimal ink shattering for faster fading in fewer treatments. Furthermore, the Trinity is safe to use on all skin types, including darker skin types IV-VI. Regerts Ink Laser Tattoo Removal also uses the Zimmer Cryo cooling machine to mitigate pain and deliver maximum comfort before, during, and after each treatment.

"Regerts Ink is the leading destination in Yardley for professional tattoo removal treatments," said Jarod Stevens, Astanza Business Development Manager. "I have no doubt that their passion for great results matched with the Astanza Trinity’s efficacy will give residents the tattoo clearance they desire."

About Regerts Ink Laser Tattoo Removal

Regerts Ink Laser Tattoo Removal is a specialty laser practice in Yardley, PA that offers complete tattoo removal, selective tattoo removal, and fading for cover-ups. The practice’s ability to treat all tattoo colors sets them apart from their competitors. Regerts Ink Laser Tattoo Removal is home to a team of expert laser practitioners who are Certified Laser Specialists, Laser Safety Officers, and skilled in operating advanced Q-switched laser technology.

To learn more or book a free consultation, visit https://regertsinkremoval.com/ or call (215) 666-1136. Regerts Ink Laser Tattoo Removal is located at 91 South Main St, Yardley, PA 19067.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a “Great Place to Work”.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/. Connect with Astanza on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.