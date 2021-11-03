Global UV Infection Control Devices Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2020 & 2021-2027 with COVID-19 Impact Insights

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global UV Infection Control Devices Market By Type (Mobile, Stationary, Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Emergency Department, Others)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global UV infection control devices market is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period owing to increasing cases of hospital acquired infections which are creating severe impact on a patient's health.
The outbreak of COVID-19 and increasing death rates due to this virus is acting as a major growth driver for UV infection control devices as they are widely used for surface disinfection. These devices use ultraviolet rays to kill microorganisms like fungi, bacteria and virus. UV infection control devices find application in various healthcare setting such as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics and research centers.
Furthermore, various governments are focusing on infection control programs which is augmenting the growth of global UV infection control devices market. Adding to this, increasing adoption of technologically advanced UV equipment is expected to provide profitable opportunities for UV infection control device manufacturers.
However, the market might also face some restrains. Stringent government regulations across various regions are expected to prove as a major challenge before manufacturers. Moreover, high cost of UV infection control devices is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.
Global UV infection control devices market can be segmented based on type, end user, and region. Based on type, the market can be segmented into mobile, stationary and others.
Among them, the mobile UV infection control devices are expected to undergo fastest growth during the forecast period as they are light in weight and can be moved quickly to different settings. Also, they are less expensive and are especially designed for the ease of use and to avoid human error.
Regionally, North America dominated the global UV infection control devices market in 2020 as the region has well-established healthcare infrastructure and is witnessing increasing adoption of advanced medical equipment. However, Asia Pacific is expected to undergo fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to growing prevalence of hospital acquired infections in countries such as India and China.
The market players are focusing on new product launches, partnership, collaboration and acquisitions as growth strategy to increase their global market share.
Major companies operating in global UV infection control devices market include
- American Ultraviolet, Inc.
- Seal Shield, LLC
- Steris Plc.
- The Clorox Company
- UVC Cleaning Systems
- AquiSense Technologies
- Getinge Group
- Applied UV, Inc.
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2016-2019
- Base Year: 2020
- Estimated Year: 2021
- Forecast Period: 2022-2026
Global UV Infection Control Devices Market, By Type
- Mobile
- Stationary
- Others
Global UV Infection Control Devices Market, By End User
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Emergency Department
- Others
Global UV Infection Control Devices Market, By Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- North America
- United States
- Mexico
- Canada
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
