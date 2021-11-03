LINCOLN TECH JOINS REPUBLIC SERVICES FOR FIRST-IN-NATION DIESEL TECHNICIAN TRAINING FACILITY

Parsippany, NJ, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), marking 75 years in 2021 as a national leader in specialized technical training, has joined with Republic Services, Inc. in opening the diesel industry’s first dedicated training facility in Dallas, TX. The Republic Services Technical Institute will be staffed with instructors from Lincoln Tech’s Grand Prairie, TX campus and the curriculum was developed in part by Lincoln’s Diesel Technology advisory committee.

“We’re excited about this groundbreaking collaboration with Republic Services,” says Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech’s President and CEO. “Republic is a partner that understands the importance, now more than ever, of taking a proactive approach to building their workforce. The national skills gap in the diesel industry is making it incredibly difficult to hire and retain trained, qualified technicians. It’s been Lincoln Tech’s mission to address that skills gap, and we expect that the Republic Services Technical Institute will serve as a model for employers across the country.”

Applications are open to new technicians as well as established techs looking to upscale and enhance their existing skills. Graduates of Lincoln Tech’s Automotive Technology and Diesel & Truck Technology programs are also eligible to apply.

The 12-week program will help students build in-demand diesel maintenance skills, as well as professional skills related to time management, communication, workplace behavior and overall wellness. Upon successfully completing the program, graduates will be eligible to pursue career opportunities at one of Republic Services’ 180 locations nationwide.

The 76,000 sq. ft. facility celebrated the Grand Opening on October 4th, while the first class began in September. More than 280,000 diesel technicians are projected to be hired across the country by 2030, with job growth in Texas alone expected to reach 14% during that time*.

* Data compiled from the U.S. Dept. of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics, for the years 2020-2030, www.careeronestop.org, captured on October 17, 2021.

###

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under four brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institutes in both Maryland and Connecticut.

For more information, go to lincolntech.edu.