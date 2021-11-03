Mobius Risk Group Partners With Viridios to Provide a Full Carbon Advisory Offering

HOUSTON, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobius Risk Group, a leader in energy, commodity, and carbon risk management technology and advisory services, has entered into an agreement with Viridios AI, part of the Viridios group of companies, to integrate their innovative AI technology with Mobius' G-RiskTM platform. This will allow clients to track not only their carbon footprint, but also the dollar value of this footprint based on corporate ESG goals and real-time valuation of carbon offset portfolios held against this exposure.

Mobius' unique approach to ESG and carbon management looks at a client's carbon footprint as an extension of both their overall financial risk exposure as well as corporate sustainability goals. G-Risk, the company's proprietary ESG visualization software, provides intuitive visualization — and valuation of a client's carbon portfolio for informed asset management. In addition, the Mobius Advisory team has the capabilities to not only explain the data but advise on the optimal solutions. The integration of Viridios AI will extend the functionality of G-Risk by allowing for real-time valuation of both this risk and offsets.

"The ability to retrieve accurate, real-time valuations of carbon offset portfolios is one of the more pressing needs for organizations with offset strategies and in particular their risk management." Viridios AI CEO, Marcelo Labre said. He added "We are very happy to collaborate with the exceptional team at Mobius and bring price discovery and transparency in voluntary carbon markets to the ecosystems in which Mobius services."

"We're thrilled to be working with the team at Viridios. We share similar backgrounds in financial and physical trading and are excited to partner with them in bringing transparency and liquidity to market-based solutions to climate change," said Paul Smith, Chief Risk Officer at Mobius Risk Group.

"They share our unshakable view of always putting the client first, and the capabilities of Viridios AI are evident in their recent announcement to publish a group of co-branded carbon indices with S&P Platts. This partnership combines our best-in-class carbon risk system with the best-in-class AI-based carbon pricing model, and we believe the benefits of this agreement will be a win for our clients and the environment," Mr. Smith added.

ABOUT MOBIUS RISK GROUP

Mobius Risk Group, LLC is an independent, international commodity and physical energy risk advisory firm. Founded in 2002, Mobius provides strategic advisory services, including financial, physical, and commodity risk management and valuation; carbon strategy development; and regulated energy oversight for producers, consumers, distributors and capital providers backed by its proprietary C/ETRM. RiskNet, a cloud-based platform with an easy-to-use mobile app, connects an entire organization with a single, comprehensive, controlled data source to drive more effective strategic decision-making amid volatile market changes.

ABOUT VIRIDIOS CAPITAL

Viridios Capital allocates investment capital to carbon finance projects in line with its nature-based market-creation strategy. The company develops and deploys proprietary technology to value, structure, and originate emissions offsets and sustainable development assets, facilitating investment flows and investor returns. Viridios Capital also provides structuring and advisory on sustainable development assets, ESG facilitation, carbon credit portfolio and registry management. With offices in Sydney, London and New York, Viridios was founded in 2019 and holds Australian Financial Services Licence 521837. For more information, visit viridioscapital.com.

ABOUT VIRIDIOS AI

Viridios AI Pty Ltd develops and deploys its technology and artificial intelligence models to enable market participants to value, structure and originate emissions offsets and sustainable development assets, creating transparency in climate and sustainability markets and facilitating the flow of investment into sustainable development returns. For more information, visit viridios.ai.

