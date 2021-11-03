FOMO CORP. ANNOUNCES STRONG ADVISORY BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Chicago, IL, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP. (https://www.fomoworldwide.com/ - US OTC: FOMC) is pleased to announce the following Advisory Board appointments that contribute substantial corporate, financial, and industry experience to the Company’s leadership team:



John Conklin, Chief Executive & Operating Officer for the Energy Intelligence Center, LLC (https://energyintelligencecenter.com/) and IAQ Technologies, LLC (https://iaqtech.com/). Mr. Conklin has over 34 years of industrial, commercial, and renewable and alternative energy experience, has provided companies strategic management, operations, and governance expertise, and provided technical and business consulting services to more than fifty technology, manufacturing, and industrial process companies, and held executive positions as a CEO, CFO, and CTO. During his career, Mr. Conklin has created a strong business culture by providing leadership, building teams, empowering personnel to succeed, and maintaining transparency.

William Butler, CEO, SmartGuard Energy, LLC a FOMO acquisition target (https://smartguard-energy.com/; LEDF LLC & Lux Solutions LLC). Mr. Butler enjoyed a diverse and successful career on Wall Street for over 30 years. He held leadership positions in sales with some of Wall Street’s most prestigious firms. Mr. Butler started his career at Bankers Trust as an executive in the structured products group specializing in mortgage-backed securities. Mr. Butler joined Source Capital Group as the co-head of Investment Banking. It was at Source Capital that Bill became dedicated to financing energy efficient technologies. It was this passion that led him to co-found LED Funding, LLC in 2014, pioneering the shared savings Lighting as-a-Service model.

Shamira Jaffer, CEO, Signifi Solutions Inc. (https://signifi.com/). Ms. Jaffer inherited her strong entrepreneurial spirit and interest in international business through her family. These influences are at the core of Ms. Jaffer’s drive as a successful innovator as seen in the strength of the profitable organizations she has built through the years. As the CEO of Signifi, she has established a team that is pushing the boundaries of Automated Retail, taking retail technology to the future with her visionary view of the use of robotics and automation. Her addition strengthens FOMO’s capabilities for clean building solutions with new technology, patents, access to the Canadian market, and advertising and omni-channel solutions for FOMO’s e-commerce subsidiary Himalaya Technologies a/k/a Homeland Resources Ltd. (OTC: HMLA), a minority-owned subsidiary of FOMO.

Roderick Martin, Founder and Managing Partner, AGILE Technologies Group (https://www.4agiletech.com/). Mr. Martin has 20 years of experience in systems delivery for information technology, portfolio/budget management, global infrastructure, cybersecurity systems, executive management, management consulting, manufacturing process management, solutions architecture and strategic partner development. Most recently, Mr. Martin has served as Global Infrastructure and Cyber Security Project Manager; Program Manager at McKesson Medical Surgical, Vyaire Medical, Takeda Pharmaceuticals and AbbVie. In those capacities, Mr. Martin has collaborated with scientists and researchers for the development of oncology drugs, breathing apparatus, diagnostic testing, medical devices and medical applications.

Senator Gerald Dial, former Alabama State Senator. Senator Dial has been recognized by numerous groups for his legislative leadership and was selected by the Alabama State Senate as the Outstanding Senator for 1990. As former Chairperson for the Alabama Department of Senior Services, he led the fight for seniors’ programs. Senator Dial also led the fight for education reform in the Alabama State Senate. As Director of the Alabama Rural Action Commission (2006 - 2010) Gerald Dial established an office to focus on Rural Health, Jobs, Infrastructure and Broadband. He successfully connected all state mental health facilities to high-speed broadband by securing over $90 million dollars in grants. Building on this experience, in 2012, Senator Dial authored and passed the Alabama Ahead Act which proposed to replace textbooks with digital devices in all Alabama public schools. A successful project to match E-Rate funds with $15 million in state dollars, resulted in $85 million in federal dollars to provide every school in Alabama with high-speed internet access.

Charles Szoradi, Founder and CTO, Energy Intelligence Center (https://energyintelligencecenter.com/). Mr. Szoradi is a sustainability professional, trained as an architect, with more than 28 years of experience in energy intelligence and cost-savings for retrofits and new construction. His two most recent pending patents are on advanced in-duct and tabletop disinfection to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and future viruses. Mr. Szoradi specializes in high performance architecture, and he is a LEED AP (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design – Accredited Professional), a Certified Building Performance Institute (BPI) Energy Auditor, a member of the Energy and Sustainability Committee for the Society of American Military Engineers, and the Leadership Council Chairman of the American LED Alliance. In 2009, Mr. Szoradi was elected to the Board of the Sustainable Business Network, was selected as a member of the Green Economy Task Force, and has multiple patents granted by the US Patent and Trademark Office.

John New, CEO and Founder, WorkMerk, LLC (https://www.workmerk.com/) and The Agrarian Group, LLC (http://www.theagrariangroup.com/) currently in negotiations to take a 19.9% equity-swap investment from FOMO’s minority-owned subsidiary Himalaya Technologies, Inc. a/k/a Homeland Resources Ltd. (OTC: HMLA). Mr. New is an innovator and operator with over 25 years of leadership, management, and entrepreneurial experience. In 2002, Mr. New co-founded The Hub, an innovative “3rd Space” corporate meeting place platform, disrupting the workplace with on-demand meeting space and all-inclusive pricing. The Hub was also a socially responsible vanguard as a founding B-Corp member and the first privately held green meeting facility in the U.S. In 2016, Mr. New sold The Hub having led the company as CEO for 15 years. The Hub accommodated over 1.2 million guests, serving 80% of Fortune 500 companies and long-term relationships with some of the nation’s most prestigious universities. In 2017, Mr. New founded an innovative company called WorkMerk. Built upon the belief that employees are born to adapt in a rapidly changing world, WorkMerk has created a WorkFlow Enhancement Software as-a-Service platform, powered by artificial intelligence enabling organizations to thrive. The company achieves this vision by driving optimization in the workplace utilizing proprietary technology to engage, inform, and reward workers. In February 2020, WorkMerk launched its VirusSafePro app to address enterprise needs during the COVID-19 crisis.

Paul Benis, CEO, PVBJ Inc (https://www.pvbjinc.com/). Mr. Benis has a management degree, specializing in Heating, Ventilation, and Air conditioning (HVAC) management. He owns three contracting companies along the east coast and has established a mechanical contracting business (PVBJ), providing expert service for a diverse clientele from retail to Fortune 500 companies. Mr. Benis is also a former Executive Vice President of a public energy company. His hands-on approach to customer service has been instrumental in expanding his business throughout the U.S. Mr. Benis emphasizes the importance of keeping his customers informed about innovative technology and how he can save them money.

Dilip Limaye, President of SRC Global Inc. and a Senior Energy Advisor to the World Bank in energy efficiency, renewable energy, sustainable development, and climate change mitigation. Mr. Limaye completed the Executive Program in Global Climate Change and Economic Development at Harvard University and is a highly accomplished entrepreneur and senior executive with more than 45 years of international experience in financing clean-tech and energy initiatives to help governments and industry reduce their carbon footprint. Mr. Limaye is internationally recognized as a financial advisor and consultant, providing services to organizations in more than fifty countries with a proven ability to assist implementation of innovative programs while ensuring regulatory compliance and driving sustainable growth. He has also been the Board Chairman of Photonix Solar, a solar PV manufacturing company in India. Mr. Limaye is currently actively engaged in the development of large-scale solar energy projects, and is the co-developer of the 683 MW Dawn Solar project in Texas which is currently undergoing a $600 million financial structuring. Mr. Limaye was the Lead Technical Consultant on the design of a $1.3 billion World Bank financing program for implementing clean energy options to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution in the Beijing region. He was also the Team Leader, Finance for the USAID Program to Accelerate Clean Energy Deployment in India and is currently working on a $1 billion World Bank initiative to leverage private financing for energy efficiency and renewable energy in water utilities.

Wayman Baker, PhD, EVP Corporate Development, FOMO CORP. Dr. Baker has worked in the environmental sciences for more than 40 years. He graduated with a PhD in atmospheric science from the University of Missouri in 1978 and held a variety of positions at the NASA/Goddard Space Flight Center and the NOAA/National Weather Service. Dr. Baker retired from Federal service in 2009 and subsequently has provided consulting services for several companies. He received numerous awards during his 30 years of Federal service and was elected Fellow of the American Meteorological Society in 1990. Dr. Baker co-chaired a symposium for the USRA Earth from Space Institute (EfSI—see: https://www.usra.edu/efsi-our-mission) in 2019 on “Making Communities More Resilient to Extreme Flooding”. As EVP for Corporate Development, Dr. Baker is excited to support FOMO as a business accelerator for start-up companies whose goal is to provide investors exposure to high growth and technology investment opportunities.

Vik Grover, FOMO CEO, commented: “It is an honor to have this distinguished group of professionals advising FOMO CORP. on its mission, M&A targets, and corporate governance. I look forward to working closely with the Advisory Board on future initiatives. We will soon establish a formal Board of Directors which is expected to include many of the executives above that I expect will guide us through the next chapter of growth. You will be challenged to find another early-stage Company with this sort of support targeting clean air, LED and PoE, energy management, and other initiatives.”a PhD in

About FOMO CORP.

FOMO CORP. is a publicly traded company focused on business incubation and acceleration. The Company invests in and advises emerging companies aligned with a growth mandate. FOMO is developing direct investment and affiliations - majority- and minority-owned as well as in joint venture formats - that afford targets access to the public markets for expansion capital as well as spin-out options to become their own stand-alone public companies.

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including without limitation, the likelihood that FOMO CORP. will be able to meet minimum sales expectations, be successful and profitable in the market, bring significant value to FOMO CORP.’s stockholders, and leverage capital markets to execute its growth strategy, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. FOMO’s business strategy described in this press release is subject to innumerable risks, most significantly, whether the Company is successful in securing adequate financing. Additionally, although the Company has announced letters of intent to acquire additional companies, there is absolutely no assurances that any such transactions will result in a completed acquisition. No information in this press release should be construed in any form, shape, or manner as an indication of the Company’s future revenues, financial condition, or stock price.

Contact:

Wayman Baker, PhD

EVP Corporate Development

FOMO CORP.

(630) 286-9560

ir@fomoworldwide.com

Follow us on social media:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fomo-corp

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FOMOCORP

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FOMO_CORP

Discord: https://discord.gg/yqGGYzwJmB