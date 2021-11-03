PURA and PAOG Partner With UCASU in Cannabis Real Estate Deal

Dallas, TX, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) and PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG) today announced plans to partner with UC Asset LP (OTCQX: UCASU) in the construction of a cannabis extraction lab.

UCASU and PURA have announced entering into a letter of intent outlining terms for UCASU to finance the construction of PURA’s Farmersville Hemp Brand facilities on PURA’s 72 acre property in Farmersville, Texas. UCASU also plans to provide financing to PURA’s Farmersville Hemp Brand partners.

PURA has launched an initiative to build a cooperative of hemp growers and processers all selling under one brand name, Farmersville Hemp, similar to the way that Sun-Maid Raisins collectively markets for growers all selling under one brand name.

PURA and PAOG plan to work with UCASU through the program PURA and UCASU are building in conjunction with the cannabis extraction lab PAOG plans to construct with PURA.

UCASU’s plans with PURA come in conjunction with UCASU’s recently announced overall strategy to enter the cannabis real estate market. A definitive agreement between UCASU and PURA is anticipated to be completed this week.

PURA has also established Farmersville Hemp Brand partnerships with North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ), and Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALKM).

Look for more information on UCASU and PURA’s real estate partnership plans later this week with the anticipated announcement of a definitive agreement.

About UC Asset LP

UC Asset LP is a limited partnership formed for the purpose of investing in real estate with innovative strategies, concentrating in metropolitan areas of Atlanta, GA. For more information about UC Asset, please visit: www.ucasset.com

Disclaimer:

This News Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any these statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any those forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this news release. None of such forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans set forth in this News Release will be achieved or be executed.

For More Information, Contact:

Christal Jordan

Executive Director

UC Asset LP

cjordan@ucasset.com

678-499-0297

For more information on Puration visit http://www.purationinc.com

Puration, Inc.

Brian Shibley,

info@aciconglomerated.com

(800) 861-1350