Allworth Financial Expands Southwestern U.S. Presence with DeGreen Capital Management Partnership

Folsom, California, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barron’s Top 100 RIA Allworth Financial1 has acquired DeGreen Capital Management (DCM) of Paradise Valley, Arizona. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2009, the team at DCM manages over $328 million in assets for approximately 280 clients. Allworth now has 19 offices in eight states encompassing every region of the country, making the agreement with DCM Allworth Financial’s 16th partnership in four years.

Said Allworth Co-CEO and Co-founder, Scott Hanson, “Along with his son, Sam DeGreen, Keith DeGreen not only runs a thriving, family-focused advisory firm, he’s also a long-time financial topic radio program host who is well-known and respected in his community.”

Said Keith DeGreen: “We’re excited about the partnership. What Allworth has built aligns perfectly with what my son and I believe in when it comes to financial planning and investment management. With an expanding array of comprehensive financial services, my staff and myself, and, most importantly, our clients, will be well taken care of both now and in the future.”

“With record setting M&A activity across the advisory sector, we have found that our service model and our approach to business continue to strongly resonate with RIAs, hybrid advisors, and with broker-dealer affiliated firm principals who are seeking to expand their businesses, take on leadership roles with Allworth, remove some financial risk from the table, or, for others, implement succession plans that provide them, and their employees, with peace of mind,” said Allworth Co-CEO and Co-founder, Pat McClain.

Allworth Financial, founded in 1993, now has $14 billion in AUM and serves nearly 15,000 clients nationwide. In 2020, Allworth partnered with New York-based private equity firm, Lightyear Capital and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, to fuel additional growth efforts and infrastructure investments.

With its direct and educational approach to advising, Allworth Financial is a full-service independent investment financial advisory firm that specializes in retirement planning, investment advising, tax planning & preparation, estate planning, and 401(k) management. Allworth delivers long and short-term investment planning solutions and guidance to help clients achieve their goals and plan strategically for retirement.

