ATUSA Token; A Sustainable Cryptocurrency for a Clean Digital World

Los Angeles, California, United States, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Binance Smart Chain-based ATUSA Token (BEP20) has been recently launched (available on PancakeSwap) to focus on Renewable and Sustainable Energy research, development, and implementation. Established by a decentralized community of engineers and researchers, ATUSA mission is to develop green energy to provide a firm structure for a sustainable digital world.

ATUSA is a deflationary token, meaning there are virtually no gas fees and almost instantaneous swaps. ATUSA rewards holders for encouraging steadier price action. The ATUSA society will be involved in the deployment of the project; each member will be able to discuss their ideas. ATUSA Token will reward the ATUSA holders for holding it without having to stake it manually. Just sit back, relax, and watch your ATUSA Tokens automatically increase! Each transaction triggers a 6% fee, where 4% is redistributed to all the current holders in proportion to their current holdings. Moreover, 1% is considered as a tax that will be added to the pool, and 1% will be burned for life, thus decreasing the total supply of the token, making it scarcer over time. This inversely proportional relationship constitutes a supply and demand model. To protect the ATUSA community from the unexpected changes in the contract, ATUSA team renounced the ownership that means ATUSA Token contract cannot be controlled or changed by anyone.

Based on the ATUSA roadmap, ATUSA developers are going to apply for listing ATUSA Token on Coinmarketcap and various centralized exchangers in 2022.



﻿To learn more, visit ATUSA Token website:﻿ http://www.atusatoken.com/



Martin White, a member of ATUSA team states “ We just started the digital era, and energy is the backbone of this new world. The successful technologies are the ones that update themselves with renewable and sustainable energy. It is obvious that the cryptocurrency mining process, using fossil fuel-based electricity, actively contributes to global warming, where Bitcoin mining itself could push global warming above 2-degree Centigrade. Therefore, we have to find a way to reduce the negative effects of blockchain and cryptocurrency on the environment.”



Coal and other non-renewable energy sources are currently the major electrical power sources throughout the world, both for cryptocurrency mining operations and other industries. However, burning fossil fuels is a significant contributor to global warming due to the carbon dioxide (CO2) emission. The annual Bitcoin network energy uses as much as the country of Argentina, and the Ethereum network demand is as much electrical power as the entire nation of Qatar. The Bitcoin mining process accounts for approximately 35.95 million tons of annual CO2 emissions, the same amount as New Zealand.

“ Although cryptocurrency technology is still in its infancy, it will play a crucial role in the energy-hungry digital world. The cryptocurrency technology can accelerate the development of renewable energy in the world’s energy mix, and ATUSA Token is keen to scout out these opportunities” says Martin.

About ATUSA’s activities:



Renewables and cryptocurrency: Developing renewables in the cryptocurrency mining process and employing cryptocurrency to deploy renewables and smart communities. ATUSA works on technologies such as fuel cells, concentrated photovoltaic thermal (CPVT) solar systems, biomass production, and utilization to increase the contribution of renewable energy to the world’s energy mix.

ATUSA Smart Community (ASC): ASC is a technologically modern area that employs various electronic instruments, sensors, and voice activation methods to manage assets and services efficiently. In the ASC, all power generation systems, transportation, utilities, water supply network, waste, crime detection, and other community services are performed by a smart network management system. Applications such as building automation systems, dynamic electricity pricing, rooftop solar power generation system, and some mobility applications could combine to cut emissions drastically. In ATUSA smart communities, all transactions will be done by ATUSA Token.

Digital-based Education: ATUSA plans to develop digital-based education and establish an International Virtual University (IVU). At IVU, the students can take their courses online with the best professors in their field. Moreover, ATUSA holds International Conferences worldwide to reinforce the 'Sustainable Cryptocurrency and Blockchain' pillars. These conferences are a platform for the sophisticated professors, engineers, researchers, financial and blockchain companies, and coin developers to discuss "how to make blockchain and cryptocurrency clean and environmentally friendly?" The first international conference on Sustainability Energy; Blockchain and Cryptocurrency (SEBC-2022) will be held online in August 2022.

SEBC-2022 conference website: https://gsusi.com/

The dedicated ATUSA team has designed this token with the investor in mind. They have paid close attention to other projects to create a token to make investing more profitable for the ATUSA community. It is anticipated to stand out amongst other tokens in the BSC crypto space as a new, fresh and original concept.





