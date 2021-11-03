Neurones : Organic growth up 6.6% in 3rd quarter 2021

English French

Heading: 3rd quarter 2021 revenues Nanterre, November 3, 2021 (after trading)

Organic growth up 6.6% in 3rd quarter 2021

(unaudited, in € millions) 2020 2021 growth of which organic 3rd quarter revenues 128.3 137.7 + 7.2% + 6.6% Total as at the end of September 382.8 427 + 11.6% + 10.6%

Achievements

During the third quarter, driven by sustained demand, activity grew overall by 7.2% (compared with 5.5% in the third quarter of last year).

Over the first nine months of the year, the operating margin * stood at 10.7% of revenues (compared with 9.7% for the same period in 2020).

Outlook

Given the continued growth in Digital and Cloud services, the forecast for the full year 2021 has been revised upwards once again:

revenues in excess of €575m (an increase of more than 9.5% compared to 2020),





operating profit of around 10.5% (compared with the previous estimate of around 10%).





* not audited and after inclusion of 0.4% of expenses related to bonus shares.

About NEURONES

With over 5,800 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in management consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations implement their digital projects, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt new uses.

