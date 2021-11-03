CGG: CGG Announces its Q3 2021 Results

English French

CGG Announces its Q3 2021 Results

Solid Q3 quarterly performance

Segment Revenue at $270m, up 35% year-on-year

and Segment EBITDAs at $118m, more than doubled year-on-year

PARIS, France – November 3, 2021 – CGG (ISIN: FR0013181864), a world leader in Geoscience, announced today its third quarter 2021 non-audited results.

Commenting on these results, Sophie Zurquiyah, CGG CEO, said:

“I am encouraged by our Q3 results and more importantly by the signs of the gradually increasing demand for our core businesses, supported by the strengthening macro-environment. Our differentiated products and services remain fundamental to solving our client’s challenges in complex sub-surface environments, addressing their digitalization needs and reducing their environmental footprint.

Beyond the core, we are developing and commercially progressing a growing portfolio of business opportunities targeting digital geoscience, energy transition, environmental geoscience, and infrastructure monitoring. These opportunities leverage our leadership technology positions in sophisticated algorithms, high performance computing, earth subsurface data base and sensors, all of which provide new growth for the company”.

Q3 2021: A solid performance



IFRS figures : revenue at $210m, EBITDAs at $58m, OPINC at $20m

: revenue at $210m, EBITDAs at $58m, OPINC at $20m Segment revenue at $270m , up 35% year-on-year and up 71% sequentially Geoscience segment revenue at $77m, stable year-on-year and up 5% sequentially. Multi-Client segment sales at $92m, up 26% year-on-year and up 149% sequentially. Equipment segment sales at $101m, up 105% year-on-year and up 113% sequentially.

at , up 35% year-on-year and up 71% sequentially Segment EBITDAs at $118m a 44% margin and Adjusted* Segment EBITDAs at $118m,

at a 44% margin and Adjusted* Segment EBITDAs at $118m, Segment Operating Income at $33m and Adjusted* Segment Operating Income at $33m

at and Adjusted* Segment Operating Income at $33m Group Net Loss at $(17)m

at Net Cash Flow at $(34)m. 9 months 2021: A progressive recovery



IFRS figures : revenue at $591m, EBITDAs at $146m, OPINC at $5m

: revenue at $591m, EBITDAs at $146m, OPINC at $5m Segment revenue at $640m , down (5)% year-on-year

at , down (5)% year-on-year Segment EBITDAs at $195m a 31% margin due to low H1 activity and Adjusted * Segment EBITDAs at $193m,

at a 31% margin due to low H1 activity and Adjusted Segment EBITDAs at $193m, Segment Operating Income at $14m and Adjusted* Segment Operating Income at $6m

at and Adjusted* Segment Operating Income at $6m Group Net loss at $(148)m divided by two year on year

at divided by two year on year Net Cash Flow at $(61)m before $(40)m of fees related to the refinancing Balance Sheet at the end of September



The sale of the physical asset storage business and the sale and lease back of the headquarter building are progressing as planned

Liquidity of $340m and cash liquidity of $240m after reducing gross debt by $28m as part of refinancing. Net debt before IFRS 16 at $987m as of September 30, 2021 Post closing event



The sale of the GeoSoftware business was completed on October 1st 2021 for a total cash consideration of $95m *Adjusted indicators represent supplementary information adjusted for non-recurring charges triggered by economic downturn.

Key Figures - Third Quarter 2021

Key Figures - Quarter

In million $ 2020

Q3 2021

Q3 Variances % Operating revenues 178 210 18% Operating Income (43) 20 - Equity from Investment - - - Net cost of financial debt (34) (27) (21)% Other financial income (loss) (12) - - Income taxes 1 (7) - Net Income / Loss from continuing operations (88) (14) (84)% Net Income / Loss from discontinued operations (5) (3) (44)% Group net income / (loss) (93) (17) 82% Operating Cash Flow 12 76 - Net Cash Flow (92) (34) 63% Net debt 910 1,113 22% Net debt before lease 749 987 32% Capital employed 2,172 2,140 (1)%

Key Figures – 9 months 2021

Key Figures IFRS – 9 months

In million $ 2020

9 MONTHS 2021

9 MONTHS Variances % Operating revenues 669 591 (12)% Operating Income (115) 5 - Equity from Investment - - - Net cost of financial debt (100) (94) (5)% Other financial income (loss) (42) (42) (1)% Income taxes (37) (19) (48)% Net Income / Loss from continuing operations (293) (150) (49)% Net Income / Loss from discontinued operations (45) 2 - Group net income / (loss) (338) (148) 56% Operating Cash Flow 238 235 (1)% Net Cash Flow (152) (61) 60% Net debt 910 1,113 22% Net debt before lease liabilities 749 987 32% Capital employed 2,172 2,140 (1)%

Key Segment Figures - Third Quarter 2021





Key Segment Figures - Quarter

In million $ 2020

Q3 2021

Q3 Variances % Segment revenue 199 270 35% Segment EBITDAs 52 118 - Group EBITDAs margin 26% 44% 18 bps Segment operating income (38) 33 - Opinc margin (19%) 12% 31 bps IFRS 15 adjustment (5) (13) - IFRS operating income (43) 20 - Operating Cash Flow 12 76 - Segment Net Cash Flow (92) (34) 63% Supplementary information Adjusted segment EBITDAs before NRC 80 118 47% EBITDAs margin 40% 44% 3 bps Adjusted segment operating income before NRC (4) 33 - Opinc margin (2%) 12% 14 bps

Key Segment Figures – 9 months 2021

Key Segment Figures – 9 months

In million $ 2020

9 MONTHS 2021

9 MONTHS Variances % Segment revenue 672 640 (5)% Segment EBITDAs 243 195 (20)% Group EBITDAs margin 36% 31% (6) bps Segment operating income (122) 14 - Opinc margin (18%) 2% 20 bps IFRS 15 adjustment 7 (9) - IFRS operating income (115) 5 - Operating Cash Flow 238 235 (1)% Net Segment Cash Flow (152) (61) 60% Supplementary information Adjusted segment EBITDAs before NRC 281 193 (31)% EBITDAs margin 42% 30% (12) bps Adjusted segment operating income before NRC 32 6 (82)% Opinc margin 5% 1% (4) bps

Key figures bridge: Segment to IFRS - Third Quarter 2021

P&L items

In million $ Segment figures IFRS 15 adjustment IFRS figures Total Revenue 270 (59) 210 OPINC 33 (13) 20 Cash Flow Statement items

In million $ Segment figures IFRS 15 adjustment IFRS figures EBITDAs 118 (59) 58 Change in Working Capital & Provisions (48) 59 11 Cash Provided by Operations 76 - 76 Multi-Client Data Library NBV

In million $ Segment figures IFRS 15 adjustment IFRS figures Opening Balance Sheet , Jun 21 313 203 516 Closing Balance Sheet , Sep 21 311 245 556

Key figures bridge: Segment to IFRS – 9 months 2021

P&L items

In million $ Segment figures IFRS 15 adjustment IFRS figures Total Revenue 640 (49) 591 OPINC 14 (9) 5 Cash Flow Statement items

In million $ Segment figures IFRS 15 adjustment IFRS figures EBITDAs 195 (49) 146 Change in Working Capital & Provisions 39 49 88 Cash Provided by Operations 235 - 235 Multi-Client Data Library NBV

In million $ Segment figures IFRS 15 adjustment IFRS figures Opening Balance Sheet , Jan 1st 21 285 207 492 Closing Balance Sheet , Sep 30th 21 311 245 556

Third Quarter 2021 Segment Financial Results

Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir (GGR)

Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir (GGR)

In million $ 2020

Q3 2021

Q3 Variances % Segment revenue 150 168 12% Geoscience (SIR) 77 77 - Multi-Client 73 92 26% Prefunding 39 59 51% After-Sales 34 32 (4)% Segment EBITDAs 56 106 88% EBITDAs Margin 38% 63% 25 bps Segment operating income (25) 30 - OPINC Margin (16%) 18% 34 bps Equity from investments - - - Capital employed (in billion $) 1.7 1.6 (3)% Supplementary information Adjusted segment EBITDAs before NRC 85 107 26% EBITDAs Margin 57% 63% 6 bps Adjusted segment OPINC before NRC 10 30 - OPINC Margin 6% 18% 12 bps Other Key Metrics Multi-Client cash capex ($m) (58) (57) 1% Multi-Client cash prefunding rate (%) 68% 103% 36 bps

GGR segment revenue was $168 million, up 12% year-on-year and up 53% sequentially.

Geoscience revenue was $77 million, stable year-on-year and up 5% sequentially.

Market recovery is accelerating driven by high-end marine & OBN projects for reservoir optimization mainly for IOCs. At the end of September total order intakes were up 10% year-on-year and up more than 50% sequentially. Demand for technology remains strong as projects are mainly dedicated to reservoir optimization and near-field exploration.

Beyond the core new businesses activity is improving with commercial bids related to beyond the core representing more than 10% of total Geoscience bids pending at the end of September.

Multi-Client revenue was $92 million, up 26% year-on-year and up 149% sequentially.

Multi-client cash capex was $(57) million this quarter, stable year-on-year and dedicated to marine multi-client programs only. In Q3 we had three vessels working on multi-client programs, two on a five-month 3D multi-client program in the Norwegian North Sea and one in Brazil on our on-going Nebula project. We also had 5 reprocessings projects this quarter including a new one in the US Gulf of Mexico.

Prefunding revenue of our multi-client projects was $59 million, up 51% year-on-year and prefunding rate was 103%.

Multi-client after-sales were at $32 million this quarter, down (4)% year-on-year.

The segment library Net Book Value was $311 million ($556 million after IFRS 15 adjustments) at the end of September 2021, split 89% offshore and 11% onshore.

GGR segment EBITDAs was $106 million, a strong 63% margin, and GGR Adjusted* segment EBITDAs was $107 million.

GGR segment operating income was $30 million.

GGR capital employed decreased to $1.6 billion at the end of September 2021.

Equipment

Equipment

In million $ 2020

Q3 2021

Q3 Variances % Segment revenue 50 101 105% Land 31 40 28% Marine 15 55 - Downhole gauges 2 2 28% Non Oil & Gas 3 4 52% Segment EBITDAs (1) 17 - EBITDAs margin (1%) 17% 18 bps Segment operating income (9) 9 - OPINC Margin (18%) 9% 27 bps Capital employed (in billion $) 0.6 0.6 - Supplementary information Adjusted segment EBITDAs before NRC (0) 17 - EBITDAs margin (0%) 17% 17 bps Adjusted segment OPINC before NRC (9) 9 - OPINC margin (17)% 9% 26 bps EquipEOment

In million $ 2020

Q3 2021

Q3 Variances %

Equipment segment revenue was $101 million, up 105% year-on-year and up 113% sequentially.



Land equipment sales were $40 million, i.e. 40% of total sales, as we delivered in China, Russia, North Africa and India.

Marine equipment sales were $55 million, representing 54% of total sales, due to scheduled delivery of 18,000 GPR300 nodes.

Downhole equipment sales were $2 million and sales of non Oil & Gas equipment were $4 million with first commercial project for S-scan railtrack monitoring solution.



Equipment segment EBITDAs was $17 million, a 17% margin.

Equipment segment operating income was $9 million, a 9% margin.

Equipment capital employed stabled at $0.6 billion at the end of September 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Consolidated Income Statements

In million $ 2020

Q3 2021

Q3 Variances % Exchange rate euro/dollar 1.17 1.19 2% Segment revenue 199 270 35% GGR 150 168 12% Equipment 50 101 105% Elim & Other (1) (0) - Segment Gross Margin 27 63 137% Segment EBITDAs 52 118 126% GGR 85 107 26% Equipment (0) 17 - Corporate (5) (5) - Elim & Other 1 (1) - COVID-19 plan (28) (0) - Segment operating income (38) 33 186% GGR 10 30 - Equipment (9) 9 - Corporate (6) (5) 10% Elim & Other 1 (2) - Non recurring charges (34) (1) 98% IFRS 15 adjustment (5) (13) - IFRS operating income (43) 20 - Equity from investments - - - Net cost of financial debt (34) (27) 21% Other financial income (loss) (4) (0) 99% Income taxes 1 (7) - NRC (Tax & OFI) (8) - - Net income / (loss) from continuing operations (88) (14) 84% Net income / (loss) from discontinued operations (5) (3) 44% IFRS net income / (loss) (93) (17) 82% Shareholder's net income / (loss) (93) (17) 82% Basic Earnings per share in $ (0.13) (0.02) 82% Basic Earnings per share in € (0.11) (0.02) 82%

Segment revenue was $270 million, up 35% year-on-year and up 71% sequentially. The respective contributions from the Group’s businesses were 28% from Geoscience, 34% from Multi-Client (62% for the GGR segment) and 38% from Equipment.

Segment EBITDAs was $118 million, up 126% year-on-year, a solid 44% margin and Adjusted* segment EBITDAs was $118 million, up 47% year-on-year.

Segment operating income was $33 million up 186% year-on-year, a 12% margin and Adjusted* segment operating income was $33 million.

IFRS 15 adjustment at operating income level was $(13)million and IFRS operating income, after IFRS 15 adjustment, was $20 million.

Cost of financial debt was $(27) million.

Taxes were at $(7) million.

Net loss from continuing operations was $(14) million.

Q3 2021 Discontinued operations : Correspond to the former Contractual Data Acquisition and Non-Operated Resources segments. Main aggregates are as follows:



- Revenue from discontinued operations was $0 million.



- Net loss from discontinued operations was $(3) million.



- Net Cash flow from discontinued operations was $(15) million.

Group net loss was $(17) million.

After minority interests, Group net loss attributable to CGG shareholders was $(17) million/ €(15) million.

Third Quarter 2021 Cash Flow

Cash Flow items

In million $ 2020

Q3 2021

Q3 Variances % Segment Operating Cash Flow 12 76 - CAPEX (71) (73) 2% Industrial (5) (8) 47% R&D (8) (7) (7)% Multi-Client (Cash) (58) (57) (1)% Marine MC (56) (57) 1% Land MC (2) (0) (74)% Proceeds from disposals of assets (0) (1) - Segment Free Cash Flow (59) 2 - Lease repayments (15) (14) (4)% Paid Cost of debt (7) (0) (96)% Plan 2021 (19) (7) (64)% Free cash flow from discontinued operations 7 (15) - Net Cash flow (92) (34) 63% Financing cash flow (5) (2) (60)% Forex and other 16 (9) - Net increase/(decrease) in cash (81) (45) 44% Supplementary information Change in working capital and provisions, included in Segment Operating Cash Flow (37) (48) 30% From severance cash costs (7) (5) 28% Segment Free Cash Flow before severance cash costs (52) 7 113%

Segment Operating Cash Flow was $76 million.

Total capex was $(73) million:

Industrial capex was $(8) million,

was $(8) million, Research & Development capex was $(7) million,

was $(7) million, Multi-client cash capex was $(57) million



Segment Free Cash Flow was $2 million.

Net Cash Flow was $(34) million, after $(14) million lease repayments, $(0) million paid cost of debt, $(7) million 2021 Plan cash costs and $(15) million free cash flow from discontinued operations

9 months 2021 Financial Results

Consolidated Income Statements

In million $ YTD September 2020 YTD September 2021 Variances % Exchange rate euro/dollar 1.12 1.20 7% Segment revenue 672 640 (5)% GGR 492 379 (23)% Equipment 183 262 43% Elim & Other (2) (1) 66% Segment Gross Margin 124 89 (28)% Segment EBITDAs 243 195 (20)% GGR 289 187 (35)% Equipment 9 25 - Corporate (17) (13) 23% Elim & Other (0) (6) - COVID-19 plan (38) 2 - Segment operating income (122) 14 - GGR 66 26 (60)% Equipment (15) 1 - Corporate (19) (16) 18% Elim & Other (0) (6) - Non recurring charges (154) 9 - IFRS 15 adjustment 7 (9) - IFRS operating income (115) 5 - Equity from investments - - - Net cost of financial debt (100) (94) (5)% Other financial income (loss) 3 (42) - Income taxes (28) (19) (32)% NRC (Tax & OFI) (53) - - Net income / (loss) from continuing operations (293) (150) 49% Net income / (loss) from discontinued operations (45) 2 - IFRS net income / (loss) (338) (148) 56% Shareholder's net income / (loss) (340) (150) 56% Basic Earnings per share in $ (0.48) (0.21) 56% Basic Earnings per share in € (0.43) (0.21) 56%

Segment revenue for the first 9 months 2021 was $640 million, down (5)% compared to last year. The respective contributions from the Group’s businesses were 34% from Geoscience, 25% from Multi-Client (59% for the GGR segment) and 41% from Equipment.

GGR segment revenue was $379 million, down (23)% year-on-year

Geoscience revenue was $216 million, down (15)% year-on-year

was $216 million, down (15)% year-on-year Multi-Client sales reached $163 million, down (32)% year-on-year. Prefunding revenue was $92 million, down (36)% year-on-year. Multi-Client cash capex was $(131) million, down (34)% year-on-year. Cash prefunding rate was 70%.



After-sales were $71 million, down (26)%.

Equipment revenue was $262 million, up 43% year-on-year.

Segment EBITDAs was $195 million, down (20)% year-on-year, a 31% margin. GGR EBITDA margin due to low H1 activity. GGR EBITDA margin was 49% and Equipment EBITDA margin was 9%.

Segment operating income was $14 million.

IFRS 15 adjustment at operating income level was $(9) million and IFRS operating income, after IFRS 15 adjustment, was $5 million.

Cost of financial debt was $(94) million. The total amount of interest paid at the end of September was $(37) million.

Other Financial Items were $(42) million, including $(40) million of fees related to the refinancing.

Taxes were at $(19) million.

Net income from continuing operations was $(150) million.





YTD September Discontinued operations :



Correspond to the former Contractual Data Acquisition and Non-Operated Resources segments. Main aggregates are as follows:



-Revenue from discontinued operations was $19 million.



-Net income from discontinued operations was $2 million.



-Net Cash flow from discontinued operations was $(14) million.

Group net loss was $(148) million.

After minority interests, Group loss attributable to CGG’s shareholders at the end of September 2021 was $(150) million / €(125) million.

Cash Flow

Cash Flow items

In million $ YTD September 2020 YTD September 2021 Variances % Segment Operating Cash Flow 238 235 (1)% CAPEX (248) (172) (31)% Industrial (18) (17) (3)% R&D (32) (24) (26)% Multi-Client (Cash) (198) (131) (34)% Marine MC (169) (130) (23)% Land MC (29) (1) (95)% Proceeds from disposals of assets (0) (4) - Segment Free Cash Flow (9) 59 - Lease repayments (44) (44) Paid Cost of debt (47) (37) (21)% Plan 2021 (69) (26) (63)% Free cash flow from discontinued operations 17 (14) - Net Cash flow (152) (61) 60% Financing cash flow (5) (69) - Forex and other 11 (15) - Net increase/(decrease) in cash (146) (146) Supplementary information Change in working capital and provisions, included in Segment Operating Cash Flow (1) 39 - From severance cash costs (11) (17) (53)% Segment Free Cash Flow before severance cash costs 1 76 -

Segment Operating Cash Flow was $235 million compared to $238 million for the 9 months of 2020, stable year-on-year.

Capex was $(172) million, (31)% decrease year-on-year,

Industrial capex was $(17) million, (3)% decrease year-on-year,

was $(17) million, (3)% decrease year-on-year, Research & Development capex was $(24) million, (26)% decrease year-on-year,

was $(24) million, (26)% decrease year-on-year, Multi-client cash capex was $(131) million, (34)% decrease year-on-year.



Segment Free Cash Flow was at $59 million compared to $(9) million in 2020.

After the lease repayments of $(44) million, CGG 2021 Plan cash costs of $(26) million, Paid cost of debt of $(37) million and Free cash flow from discontinued operations of $(14) million, Group Net Cash Flow was $(61) million, compared to $(152) million for the 9 months of 2020.

Refinancing impact on cash flow was $(69) million, including $(40) million refinancing fees and call premiums, and $(28) million net reduction in principal.

Balance Sheet

Group’s liquidity amounted to $340 million at the end of September 30, 2021 and cash liquidity of $240m after reducing gross debt by $28m as part of refinancing.

Group gross debt before IFRS 16 was $1,226 million at the end of September 30, 2021 and net debt was $987 million.

Group gross debt after IFRS 16 was $1,353 million at the end of September 30, 2021 and net debt was $1,113 million.

Segment leverage ratio of Net debt to Adjusted segment EBITDAs was 3.5x at the end of September 2021.



Q3 2021 Conference call

The press release and the slide presentation are available on our website www.cgg.com

An English language analysts conference call is scheduled today at 6.30 pm (CET)

To follow the conference call, please access the audio webcast from your computer at www.cgg.com

Please dial 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time the following numbers:

France call-in: +33(0) 1 70 70 07 81 UK call-in: +44(0) 844 4819 752 US call-in: +1 646 7413 167 Access Code: 104 45 17

A replay of the conference call will be made available the day after for a period of 12 months in audio format on the Company's website www.cgg.com.

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global geoscience technology leader. Employing around 3,700 people worldwide, CGG provides a comprehensive range of data, products, services and solutions that support our clients to more efficiently and responsibly solve complex natural resource, environmental and infrastructure challenges. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

September 30, 2021

Unaudited Interim Consolidated statements of operations

Nine months ended September 30, (In millions of US$, except per share data) 2021 2020 Operating revenues 590.6 668.9 Other income from ordinary activities 0.5 0.5 Total income from ordinary activities 591.1 669.4 Cost of operations (511.5) (538.4) Gross profit 79.6 131.0 Research and development expenses - net (15.5) (12.9) Marketing and selling expenses (22.3) (25.2) General and administrative expenses (46.2) (52.9) Other revenues (expenses) - net 9.6 (154.8) Operating income (loss) 5.2 (114.8) Expenses related to financial debt (95.2) (101.6) Income provided by cash and cash equivalents 0.9 1.9 Cost of financial debt, net (94.3) (99.7) Other financial income (loss) (42.1) (41.8) Income (loss) before incomes taxes (131.2) (256.3) Income taxes (19.0) (36.8) Net income (loss) from consolidated companies before share of income (loss) in companies accounted for under the equity method (150.2) (293.1) Share of income (loss) in companies accounted for under the equity method 0.0 0.1 Net income (loss) from continuing operations (150.2) (293.0) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 2.1 (45.0) Net income (loss) (148.1) (338.0) Attributable to : Owners of CGG S.A (149.8) (339.6) Non-controlling interests 1.7 1.6 Net income (loss) per share Basic (0.21) (0.48) Diluted (0.21) (0.48) Net income (loss) from continuing operations per share Basic (0.21) (0.41) Diluted (0.21) (0.41) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations per share Basic 0.00 (0.06) Diluted 0.00 (0.06)

Unaudited Consolidated statements of financial position

(In millions of US$) September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 239.7 385.4 Trade accounts and notes receivable, net 273.4 325.0 Inventories and work-in-progress, net 215.6 237.8 Income tax assets 77.5 84.6 Other current financial assets, net 1.7 13.7 Other current assets, net 85.3 92.0 Assets held for sale, net 137.7 117.7 Total current assets 1,030.9 1,256.2 Deferred tax assets 3.0 10.3 Investments and other financial assets, net 15.6 13.6 Investments in companies under the equity method 3.1 3.6 Property, plant and equipment, net 221.2 268.1 Intangible assets, net 691.6 639.2 Goodwill, net 1,188.5 1,186.5 Total non-current assets 2,123.0 2,121.3 TOTAL ASSETS 3,153.9 3,377.5 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Bank overdrafts - 0.2 Financial debt – current portion 87.0 58.6 Trade accounts and notes payables 86.7 96.7 Accrued payroll costs 107.8 106.6 Income taxes payable 34.9 56.8 Advance billings to customers 27.3 19.5 Provisions — current portion 18.7 52.7 Other current financial liabilities 19.1 34.4 Other current liabilities 335.6 278.6 Liabilities directly associated with the assets classified as held for sale 7.8 13.0 Total current liabilities 724.9 717.1 Deferred tax liabilities 18.3 16.3 Provisions — non-current portion 43.9 51.8 Financial debt – non-current portion 1,265.8 1,330.3 Other non-current financial liabilities 38.7 53.0 Other non-current liabilities 35.0 44.4 Total non-current liabilities 1,401.7 1,495.8 Common stock: 1,191,533,002 shares authorized and 711 662 205 shares with a €0.01 nominal value outstanding at September 30, 2021 8.7 8.7 Additional paid-in capital 464.1 1,687.1 Retained earnings 595.2 (480.6) Other Reserves (11.1) (37.3) Treasury shares (20.1) (20.1) Cumulative income and expense recognized directly in equity 0.2 (0.7) Cumulative translation adjustment (54.0) (37.4) Equity attributable to owners of CGG S.A. 983.0 1,119.7 Non-controlling interests 44.3 44.9 Total equity 1,027.3 1,164.6 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 3,153.9 3,377.5

Unaudited Consolidated statements of cash flows

Nine months ended September 30, (In millions of US$) 2021 2020 OPERATING Net income (loss) (148.1) (338.0) Less: Net income (loss) from discontinued operations (2.1) 45.0 Net income (loss) from continuing operations (150.2) (293.0) Depreciation, amortization and impairment 76.9 136.5 Multi-client surveys impairment and amortization 77.5 227.4 Depreciation and amortization capitalized in Multi-client surveys (12.9) (13.2) Variance on provisions (32.3) 22.5 Share-based compensation expenses (0.7) 3.9 Net (gain) loss on disposal of fixed and financial assets (0.3) — Equity (income) loss of investees — (0.1) Dividends received from investments in companies under the equity method — — Other non-cash items 42.2 41.8 Net cash-flow including net cost of financial debt and income tax 0.2 125.8 Less: net cost of financial debt 94.3 99.7 Less: income tax expense (gain) 19.0 36.8 Net cash-flow excluding net cost of financial debt and income tax 113.5 262.3 Income tax paid 1.2 (3.4) Net cash-flow before changes in working capital 114.7 258.9 Changes in working capital 120.5 (20.5) - change in trade accounts and notes receivable 110.6 70.6 - change in inventories and work-in-progress 12.9 (34.8) - change in other current assets (12.2) (6.1) - change in trade accounts and notes payable (6.1) (14.9) - change in other current liabilities 15.3 (35.3) Net cash-flow provided by operating activities 235.2 238.4 INVESTING Total capital expenditures (including variation of fixed assets suppliers, excluding Multi-client surveys) (40.9) (49.8) Investment in Multi-client surveys, net cash (131.0) (198.0) Proceeds from disposals of tangible and intangible assets 0.2 0.3 Total net proceeds from financial assets (2.4) — Acquisition of investments, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired (1.9) (0.4) Variation in loans granted — — Variation in subsidies for capital expenditures — — Variation in other non-current financial assets (2.3) 12.0 Net cash-flow used in investing activities (178.3) (235.9)





Nine months ended September 30, (In millions of US$) 2021 2020 FINANCING Repayment of long-term debt (1,227.5) (5.2) Total issuance of long-term debt 1,160.0 — Lease repayments (43.7) (43.6) Change in short-term loans (0.2) — Financial expenses paid (36.7) (46.5) Loans granted (1.7) Net proceeds from capital increase: — from shareholders — — — from non-controlling interests of integrated companies — — Dividends paid and share capital reimbursements: — to shareholders — — — to non-controlling interests of integrated companies (3.6) (7.2) Acquisition/disposal from treasury shares — — Net cash-flow provided by (used in) financing activities (153.4) (102.5) Effects of exchange rates on cash (8.0) 6.5 Impact of changes in consolidation scope — — Net cash flows incurred by discontinued operations (41.2) (52.5) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (145.7) (146.0) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 385.4 610.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 239.7 464.5

Attachment