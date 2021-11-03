English French

NOMINATIONS TO REXEL’S EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

Rexel announces the appointment of Isabelle Hoepfner-Léger as General Secretary and Secretary of the Board of Directors as well as the appointment of Constance Grisoni as Chief Strategy Officer, both joining Rexel’s Executive Committee.

Isabelle Hoepfner-Léger will be appointed General Secretary and Secretary of the Board of Directors of Rexel as of January 1, 2022, taking over the role previously held by Sébastien Thierry.





Isabelle Hoepfner-Léger brings to Rexel extensive experience in business law and compliance matters acquired within the L'Oréal and Saint-Gobain groups and, previously, within the law firms Baker & McKenzie and NomoS.

Isabelle Hoepfner-Léger is a lawyer of the Paris Bar. She holds a Master’s (DESS) in European Law from Paris II Panthéon-Assas University. She is also a graduate of business law from the universities Paris II Assas and Munich.

Constance Grisoni is Strategy Director of Rexel since October 25, 2021.





Constance Grisoni joined Rexel in March 2020. Up until now, she was in charge of developing and deploying artificial intelligence solutions to support Rexel’s ambition to become a reference company in the analysis and use of data.

Prior to joining Rexel, Constance Grisoni held different strategy consultant and data science roles at the London and Paris offices of Boston Consulting Group.

Constance Grisoni is a graduate of École Polytechnique and the University of Cambridge.

The new Group Executive Committee, under the responsibility of Guillaume Texier, CEO of Rexel, will be comprised of the following members:

Jeff Baker – CEO and SVP USA

Pierre Benoît – CEO United Kingdom/Ireland – Benelux

Luc Dallery – Chief Human Resources and Communications Officer

Laurent Delabarre – Chief Financial Officer

Guillaume Dubrule – Purchasing and Supplier Relationship Director

Constance Grisoni – Strategy Director

Isabelle Hoepfner-Léger – General Secretary and Secretary of the Board of Directors

Roger Little – CEO Canada

Thomas Moreau – CEO France

Nathalie Wright – Digital & IT Transformation Director and CEO Nordics (Sweden, Finland, Norway)

ABOUT REXEL GROUP

Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets - residential, commercial and industrial. The Group supports its residential, commercial and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production and maintenance.

Rexel operates through a network of more than 1,900 branches in 25 countries, with more than 24,000 employees.

The Group’s sales were €12.6 billion in 2020. Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Mid 100, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, STOXX® Global ESG Environmental Leaders, 2021 Global 100 Index, S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2021, in recognition of its performance in terms of corporate social responsibility (CSR). Rexel is rated A- in the 2020 CDP Climate Change assessment and ranked in the 2020 CDP Supplier Engagement Leaderboard.

For more information: www.rexel.com/en

CONTACTS

FINANCIAL ANALYSTS/INVESTORS

Ludovic DEBAILLEUX +33 1 42 85 76 12 ludovic.debailleux@rexel.com

PRESS

Brunswick: Thomas KAMM +33 1 53 96 83 92 tkamm@brunswickgroup.com

Attachment