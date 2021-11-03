Paris, November 3rd, 2021
Disclosure of transactions in own shares
From October 27 to October 29, 2021
Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 8, 2021 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from October 27 to October 29, 2021:
I- Aggregate presentation by day and by market
|
Issuer’s name
|
Date of transaction
|
Identifying code of financial instrument
|
Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares
|
Market (MIC code)
|VINCI
|27/10/2021
|FR0000125486
|77 500
|91,7518 €
|XPAR
|VINCI
|27/10/2021
|FR0000125486
|24 000
|91,7453 €
|CEUX
|VINCI
|27/10/2021
|FR0000125486
|4 400
|91,7479 €
|TQEX
|VINCI
|27/10/2021
|FR0000125486
|4 100
|91,7539 €
|AQEU
|VINCI
|28/10/2021
|FR0000125486
|77 200
|91,2910 €
|XPAR
|VINCI
|28/10/2021
|FR0000125486
|24 300
|91,2949 €
|CEUX
|VINCI
|28/10/2021
|FR0000125486
|4 400
|91,3002 €
|TQEX
|VINCI
|28/10/2021
|FR0000125486
|4 100
|91,3027 €
|AQEU
|VINCI
|29/10/2021
|FR0000125486
|74 600
|91,6675 €
|XPAR
|VINCI
|29/10/2021
|FR0000125486
|22 700
|91,6879 €
|CEUX
|VINCI
|29/10/2021
|FR0000125486
|2 200
|91,6153 €
|TQEX
|TOTAL
|319 500
|91,5680 €
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website: https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm
_______________________
Attachment