Paris, November 3rd, 2021

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From October 27 to October 29, 2021

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 8, 2021 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from October 27 to October 29, 2021:

I- Aggregate presentation by day and by market





Issuer’s name



Date of transaction



Identifying code of financial instrument



Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares



Market (MIC code) VINCI 27/10/2021 FR0000125486 77 500 91,7518 € XPAR VINCI 27/10/2021 FR0000125486 24 000 91,7453 € CEUX VINCI 27/10/2021 FR0000125486 4 400 91,7479 € TQEX VINCI 27/10/2021 FR0000125486 4 100 91,7539 € AQEU VINCI 28/10/2021 FR0000125486 77 200 91,2910 € XPAR VINCI 28/10/2021 FR0000125486 24 300 91,2949 € CEUX VINCI 28/10/2021 FR0000125486 4 400 91,3002 € TQEX VINCI 28/10/2021 FR0000125486 4 100 91,3027 € AQEU VINCI 29/10/2021 FR0000125486 74 600 91,6675 € XPAR VINCI 29/10/2021 FR0000125486 22 700 91,6879 € CEUX VINCI 29/10/2021 FR0000125486 2 200 91,6153 € TQEX TOTAL 319 500 91,5680 €

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website: https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

_______________________

Attachment