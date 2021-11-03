Disclosure of transactions in own shares From October 27 to October 29, 2021

| Source: VINCI VINCI

Rueil Malmaisom Cede, FRANCE

              

                   Paris, November 3rd, 2021

                                          

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From October 27 to October 29, 2021

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 8, 2021 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from October 27 to October 29, 2021:

I- Aggregate presentation by day and by market

 

Issuer’s name		 

Date of transaction		 

Identifying code of financial instrument		 

Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)		Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares 

Market               (MIC code)
VINCI27/10/2021FR0000125486 77 500 91,7518 €XPAR
VINCI27/10/2021FR0000125486 24 000 91,7453 €CEUX
VINCI27/10/2021FR0000125486 4 400 91,7479 €TQEX
VINCI27/10/2021FR0000125486 4 100 91,7539 €AQEU
VINCI28/10/2021FR0000125486 77 200 91,2910 €XPAR
VINCI28/10/2021FR0000125486 24 300 91,2949 €CEUX
VINCI28/10/2021FR0000125486 4 400 91,3002 €TQEX
VINCI28/10/2021FR0000125486 4 100 91,3027 €AQEU
VINCI29/10/2021FR0000125486 74 600 91,6675 €XPAR
VINCI29/10/2021FR0000125486 22 700 91,6879 €CEUX
VINCI29/10/2021FR0000125486 2 200 91,6153 €TQEX
      
  TOTAL 319 500 91,5680 € 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website: https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

_______________________

Attachment


Attachments

Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions - du 27-29 oct 2021 vGB3