JDE Peet’s prices EUR 600 million single-tranche notes issue

Amsterdam, 3 November 2021

JDE Peet’s (EURONEXT: JDEP), the world’s largest pure-play coffee and tea group by revenue, today announced it has priced EUR 600 million of 6.25-year 0.625% notes due 2028 (the “Notes”). The Notes will be issued on 9 November 2021 and the proceeds will be used to refinance existing debt facilities and for general corporate purposes.

The Notes will be senior unsecured obligations with investment grade terms, issued by JDE Peet’s N.V. under its EUR 5 billion Guaranteed Debt Issuance Programme and guaranteed by JACOBS DOUWE EGBERTS International B.V. and Peet’s Coffee, Inc. It is expected that the Notes will be listed on the EuroMTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

In the EEA and the United Kingdom, the offer of the Notes referred to in this communication was limited to qualified investors. The Notes has not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “US Securities Act”), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States of America.

The Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States of America without either registration of the securities or an exemption from registration under the US Securities Act being applicable. Accordingly, this communication is not for release, distribution or publication, whether directly or indirectly and whether in whole or in part, into or in the United States or any (other) jurisdiction where any of such activities would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction.

