Major shareholder information

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 55/2021 – 3 NOVEMBER 2021

According to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Royal Unibrew A/S hereby announces that we have received notification from BlackRock, Inc. on a change in BlackRock, Inc.’s holding of shares in Royal Unibrew A/S which occurred on 15 September 2021.

BlackRock, Inc. holds hereafter indirectly through several subsidiaries in total 10.05% of the share capital and voting rights in Royal Unibrew A/S, of which 10.01% is related to shares in the company and 0.04% is related to financial instruments based on the company’s shares.

