BIC COMPLETES ITS ESG IMPACT

SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Part of the funds will be allocated to J-PAL and

the BIC Corporate Foundation

Clichy, France – November 3, 2021 – BIC announces today the completion of its ESG Impact Share Buyback program announced in December 2020 and launched in March 2021.

This program was executed by Exane BNP Paribas under the authorization granted by SOCIETE BIC Annual Shareholder Meeting on May 20, 2020, and under the Market Abuse Regulation (" MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (the "Safe Harbour Regulation").

717,928 shares were purchased for an average purchase price of 54.64 euros, amounting to a total of 39.2 million euros, between March 12th 2021 and November 1st 2021. As announced at the launch of the program, part of the outperformance between the purchase price and the average VWAP over the execution period will be allocated to the global research center Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL), and the BIC Corporation Foundation for Education.

2022 AGENDA

ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED

FY 2021 Results February 15, 2022 1st Quarter 2022 Results April 26, 2022 2022 Annual General Meeting 18 May, 2022 1st Half 2022 Results August 2, 2022 3rd Quarter 2022 Results October 27, 2022

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as Cello®, BIC FlexTM, Lucky Stationery, Us. TM, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, Djeep, Rocketbook and more. In 2020, BIC Net Sales were 1,627.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit about.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

ABOUT J-PAL

The Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL) is a global research center working to reduce poverty by ensuring that policy is informed by scientific evidence. Anchored by a network of 227 affiliated professors at universities around the world, J-PAL conducts randomized impact evaluations to answer critical questions in the fight against poverty. J-PAL's network of seven regional offices is hosted at leading universities in Africa, Europe, Latin America & the Caribbean, the Middle East & North Africa, North America, South Asia, and Southeast Asia.

ABOUT Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas is a leading European equities business. We offer a high-quality execution platform with full electronic trading capability. Our Research product is renowned for its depth and quality and is reinforced by experienced, top-ranked Sales & Specialist Sales teams as well as a dedicated corporate access service Exane BNPP Corporate Broking team is active in market intelligence, liquidity agreements, share buybacks and management of listed stakes.

