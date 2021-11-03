SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology ® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, announced today it has earned the Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization, a validation of a solution partner’s deep knowledge, extensive experience and proven expertise in deploying and managing production workloads in the cloud using containers and managing hosted Kubernetes environments in Microsoft Azure.

Only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their container-based workload deployment and management practices, are able to earn the Kubernetes on Azure advanced specialization.

“As a long-time Microsoft partner, Rackspace Technology has earned the Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization due to our Kubernetes expertise on Microsoft Azure,” said Jeff DeVerter, Rackspace Technology Chief Evangelist. “Rackers provide years of Fanatical Support, experience and expertise on Microsoft technologies and Kubernetes on Azure is a core infrastructure provider for the Rackspace Technology Managed Platform for Kubernetes service offering.”

With over 75% of global organizations expected to run containerized applications in production by 2022, many are looking for a partner with advanced skills to migrate their existing containerized workloads to the cloud or assist them in developing cloud-native applications using container technologies, DevOps patterns, and a microservices approach.

Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief at Microsoft added, “The Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to deploying and managing containerized applications in Azure. Rackspace Technology clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to deliver best-in-class cloud-native capabilities to customers with Azure.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

