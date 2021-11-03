UNCF National Virtual Walk for Education® raises $2.6 million for HBCUs Thanks to Support from Individuals and Corporations

Washington D.C., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During an historic day, UNCF (United Negro College Fund) celebrated the National Virtual Walk for Education® online, Sept. 18. The event exceeded its $2 million goal by raising $2.6 million for UNCF’s historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and their students. This was the second year for the virtual fundraiser which replaced the annual eight in-person walk events around the country to a virtual event that included over 32 cities. Over the past two years, $5.5 million has been raised through this virtual fundraiser.

The highly anticipated UNCF National Virtual Walk for Education® raised funds to support historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and the students they serve through the help of individuals, corporations and other donor groups.

The event featured Black-ish actress and activist, Jenifer Lewis, philanthropist, TV host and physician, Dr. Ian Smith, Grammy-nominated artist, DJ and entrepreneur, MC Lyte and others.

“The outpouring of support for this year’s UNCF National Virtual Walk for Education® was phenomal and reflects the growing support of HBCUs and their students. Though virtual, it was our best ever thanks in large measure to the enormous support we received from our partners and friends from across the nation,” said Maurice Jenkins, executive vice president, chief development officer, UNCF. “The momentum generated through the awesome success of this virtual walk event will bode well for our fundraising efforts as we look ahead to the start of our peak fundraising season. We thank everyone who joined our new National Virtual Walk for Education to help ensure better futures for us all.”

The impressive event’s on-going success is largely due to the overwhelming support from individual participants and the national sponsors including National Doctorate Level, The Coca-Cola Company, Global Payments, Spotify and Wellington Management; National Master’s Level, Arch, Bayer, Colgate-Palmolive Company and Lowe’s.



You still have the opportunity to give back to HBCUs! To view the celebratory show, visit UNCF.org/NationalWalk.

About UNCF

