NSAV ANNOUNCES UPDATE ON PENDING ACQUISITION OF LEADING CRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGE

London, England, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced an update on its pending acquisition of a leading Cryptocurrency Exchange. On October 21, 2021, NSAV signed a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) to acquire a 51% stake in an unnamed, leading cryptocurrency exchange. Both sides are working to close the acquisition as quickly as possible. Management believes that this acquisition will be a game changer for the Company and a key component in the NSAV ECO-system.

Dato’ Sri Desmond Lim, Interim CEO and Senior Vice President of Cryptocurrency Operations for NSAV and Silverbear Capital partner stated, “We would like to thank the team at BW for their recent tweet, welcoming NSAV to the BW family. We would also like to thank the NSAV shareholders for their support, as this is a major transaction and may be taking a bit more time than we originally anticipated. The Company will provide updates as circumstances warrant.”

About BW:

BW Cryptocurrency Exchange https://www.bw.com/ is a leading Centralized Cryptocurrency Exchange, with operations worldwide. On Friday, BW had a 24 hour trading volume in excess of $3 billion. According to Jose Fernando Molina Pinos, a well-known and authoritative expert on public chain, who published an article entitled “Best Exchanges of 2020”, BW Exchange was named one of the best exchanges of 2020. The above referenced article can be viewed at the link below.

https://bw-com.medium.com/jose-fernando-molina-pinos-lists-the-best-exchanges-in-2020-with-bw-binance-and-coinbase-on-it-2814fad4b498

About NSAV:

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

Silverbear Capital Inc. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/ , a leading, global investment banking firm, will be advising NSAV on strategic matters related to this transaction.

Silverbear Capital Inc. (SBC) has a dynamic of disciplines on a broad commercial level and practice. SBC has a strong group of Partners in a wide range of disciplines with seasoned experience in finance, management, and professional practice. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/meet-our-team/ .

Disclaimer: Silverbear Capital Inc. does not constitute investment advice, or an offer or solicitation to sell, or a solicitation to buy, or any other investment product (nor shall any such shares or product be offered or sold to any person) in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities law of that jurisdiction.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Net Savings Link, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Net Savings Link, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Net Savings Link, Inc. or any other person.

