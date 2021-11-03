Proactive news headlines including Coinsilium, Altamira Gold, Kootenay Silver, Quaterra Resources, Infield Minerals and Kenorland Minerals

New York , Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- American Resources upgrades its processing facility at Perry County Resources complex click here
- Vuzix receives Smart Glasses follow-on order to support another Fortune 50 customer click here
- Nextleaf Solutions launches highest potency CBD oil in Canada click here
- Fidelity Minerals says permitting has begun at its 50%-owned Core Las Huaquillas project in Peru click here
- Predictmedix announces launch of ThuraPass Safe Entry Program for COVID-19 screening click here
- Coinsilium Group confirms significant boost to crypto holdings click here
- Altamira Gold intersects multiple zones of disseminated sulphide mineralization at the Mutum target on Apiacas project click here
- Kenorland Minerals closes $5.2M strategic investment by Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada click here
- Altiplano Metals reports assay results from ongoing exploration program at Farellon copper-gold mine in Chile click here
- Pacific Empire Minerals stakes 5,441 hectares next to Northwest Copper's Kwanika property in British Columbia click here
- Infield Minerals unveils encouraging findings from ground geophysical survey at its Desperado project in Nevada click here
- Kootenay Silver reveals second-highest intercept to date at its Columba silver project in Mexico click here
- Audacious announces strategic partnership with Thailand's Golden Triangle Health, driving entry into Asia-Pacific cannabis market click here
- ESE Entertainment says its Digital Motorsports brand to host first annual Digital Motorsports World Cup click here
- Ayurcann rolls out across Canada with Medical Cannabis Practitioners click here
- Viscount Mining reveals new rock chip samples of over 100 grams per ton silver from its Silver Cliff property in Colorado click here
- PyroGenesis Canada expects positive net income for 3Q and record $22M revenue for nine months click here
- Naturally Splendid installs new packaging system to boost NATERA plant-based product distribution click here
- Marble secures licensing agreement with Debtsadhu for its proprietary Marble Connect API click here
- NEXE completes successful factory acceptance test for proprietary high-speed dosing machine click here
- Royal Road Minerals announces new director appointments and establishment of advisory board click here
- Quaterra Resources announces appointment of David Harvey as its vice president of Exploration click here
- Cloud DX says study shows its winning AcuScreen application can help address global tuberculosis crisis click here
- Cabral Gold says drilling on the MG gold deposit has extended the main mineralized zone at depth click here
- Soma Gold eyeing expansion of resource and mine life at Cordero project as it posts final exploration drill results click here
- Tocvan Ventures proceeds with non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to C$1.2 million click here
- Mydecine files for patent to cover technology for developing customized doses, microdoses of traditional medicines click here
- Revive Therapeutics enters into research collaboration agreement for development of psilocybin microneedle patch click here
- Spyder Cannabis receives Retail Store Authorization for Offside Cannabis location click here
- CytoDyn reveals ‘very strong’ updated results for cancer patients receiving its flagship drug leronlimab click here
- Amryt Pharma third-quarter revenue up over 14% on soaring metreleptin sales click here
- Cypress Development welcomes extension to August, 2022 for key water permit in Nevada click here
- Valeo Pharma obtains public reimbursement for innovative asthma therapies Enerzair and Atectura click here
- Falcon Gold hails exploration results from Spitfire-Sunny Boy gold project in British Columbia click here
- Fortitude Gold reports 3Q net income of $4.6M and says it’s on track to meet annual production guidance click here
- BioPorto extends enrollment for clinical trial on moderate to severe acute kidney injury into first half of 2022 click here
- Psyched Wellness says Health Canada approves its request for adding Amanita muscaria mushrooms to Natural Health Products click here
About Proactive
- Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle
- With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.
- In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com