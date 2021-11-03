EV Cargo announces new Global CFO

Chia Min Tan joins EV Cargo as Global CFO



Role is responsible for leading all EV Cargo finance functions on a global basis

Hire comes as EV Cargo continues rapid global growth





HONG KONG, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Headquartered in Hong Kong, EV Cargo, a leading global freight forwarding, supply chain and technology company, has announced the hiring of a new Global CFO. Ms. Chia Min Tan will be based in Hong Kong and will be responsible for leading all EV Cargo finance functions on a global basis.

Ms. Tan brings a wealth of experience to this newly created role. Prior to joining EV Cargo, Ms. Tan was Group CFO at Fullerton Health, a healthcare group providing healthcare management and delivery across 10 markets in Asia Pacific. In that role, she led the core Group finance functions and provided strategic recommendations to members of the executive management team and country leaders on commercial insights and long-term business and financial planning.

Before that, Ms. Tan served as alternate chief executive of Goldman Sachs Asia Bank Limited from 2017 to 2020. She was managing director at Goldman Sachs in Hong Kong from 2014 to 2020, having joined as an executive director in 2007 in their finance function. Prior to joining Goldman Sachs, Ms. Tan was Vice President at JP Morgan Chase Bank in Hong Kong and Singapore in the Finance and Business Management team within the Corporate and Investment Bank division from 2002 to 2007. Earlier in her career, she was a manager at Arthur Andersen in Transaction Advisory Services. Ms. Tan holds a Bachelor of Accountancy from Nanyang Technological University and is a Fellow Chartered Accountant of Singapore with the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants.

EV Cargo, which manages supply chains for the world’s leading brands, is targeting to grow from its current base of $1.4bn and surpass $3bn of revenue by 2025 through organic growth and M&A. With an active pipeline of acquisition candidates and well-developed M&A capabilities, EV Cargo plans to build on its strong existing geographic footprint in Asia and Europe, as well as expand into the USA. With ongoing opportunities and challenges across global supply chains, EV Cargo continues to invest in building a global team positioned for growth and resilience.

Heath Zarin, Founder and CEO of EV Cargo, said: “I am absolutely delighted that Chia Min has joined EV Cargo as Global CFO. The new role will be critical for supporting our ambitious global growth plans and she brings enormous and extremely senior experience to the position. She joins a superb senior leadership group who will drive our next phase of development.”

Chia Min Tan, Global CFO of EV Cargo, added: “I am thrilled to join EV Cargo as it continues its rapid international growth. The firm has very exciting plans which I am very glad to be part of and plays a crucial part in powering the global economy by providing technology-enabled supply chain services at a time of dramatic change in the space.”

Notes for editors

About EV Cargo:

Headquartered in Hong Kong, EV Cargo is a leading global freight forwarding, supply chain and technology services company with over $1.4bn in revenue. EV Cargo powers the global economy by managing supply chains for the world’s leading brands, with a vision to transform logistics into a technology industry.

EV Cargo was created in 2018 by Hong Kong-based growth-oriented private equity investment group EmergeVest, facilitating a step-change in value creation via a sizeable, scalable and diversified logistics-technology company, well-positioned for future growth. Now a global leader, EV Cargo is driving the transformation of logistics into a technology industry, underpinned by its core values of growth, innovation, and sustainability as a signatory to the UN Global Compact.

Media contact:

For further information please contact:

Christen Thomson, Senior Director, Citigate Dewe Rogerson: christen.thomson@citigatedewerogerson.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/85ac689a-c89b-450e-9f7d-78775bb99ab8