Useless Crypto announces three highly anticipated initiatives related to exchange listings, app features, and live streams

OREM, Utah, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Useless Crypto, LLC, a global leader in decentralized finance (DeFi) and operator of the Useless Token, today announced three exciting new developments related to their ecosystem:



BitMart listing of the Useless Token: a brand new listing on a top 5 exchange by volume, coming November 5

Wallet integration with the Useless App: offering new and existing token holders an easy way to buy, sell, and manage their Useless tokens in one place

Live conversations on Twitter Spaces: providing a two-way communication forum between Useless Crypto leadership and the community at large

First, Useless Crypto is thrilled to announce that the Useless Token will be listed on the BitMart cryptocurrency exchange by Friday, November 5, 2021, tentatively scheduled to go live at 12:00 pm Pacific Time. Becoming listed on an exchange is a critical step in obtaining new holders; it both increases the pool of potential holders and also reduces some friction from the purchase process itself. Many people who are new to crypto make their first purchases through mainstream exchanges because of their ease of use, and BitMart is a premier exchange that touts millions of active users. As of this writing, the Useless Token is also listed on one other exchange: ProBit . In addition, Useless Tokens can be purchased using their decentralized app (dApp), called USwap .

Second, Useless has announced that they are developing a wallet that will be integrated directly with the Useless App for an intuitive token storage experience. As a part of that development, they are also working with third-party fiat on-ramping providers (e.g., Simplex) to enable quick and easy token purchases. For app users, this means there will be a seamless experience in the app, which will provide options for buying, selling, storing, managing, and tracking all your favorite cryptocurrencies in one place. The wallet feature is expected in Q1 2022. Today, the Useless App is in open beta and can be installed on both the iOS and Android platforms. It currently offers token tracking, charting, and news features.

And lastly, Useless Crypto leadership has begun hosting periodic conversations with their entire community throughout the week on Twitter Spaces . This forum allows for open discussions about Useless Crypto, its app, its token, and cryptocurrency in general. For more information, follow us on Twitter and join us on Discord . This is in addition to the regularly scheduled weekly streams, called Sunday at Furnie’s, which are hosted on Twitch every Sunday at 11:00 am Pacific Time.

Useless Token is also experiencing a surge of positive news in general. In addition to the announcements above, Useless Token is now verified on BscScan , giving much-deserved credibility to and interest in the token. And in recent days the holder base of Useless Token has grown to more than 12,000 holders.

To learn more about Useless Crypto, LLC and the Useless Token, visit Useless Crypto’s website.

About Useless Crypto, LLC: