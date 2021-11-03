Brainshark Announces Winners of 2021 SHARKIE Awards

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brainshark, Inc., a Bigtincan Company and the leading platform for data-driven sales enablement and readiness, today announced the winners of the 2021 SHARKIE Awards. This annual program recognizes outstanding sales enablement content, success stories and leadership during the past year from among Brainshark’s thousands of customers and business users.

This year’s winners were selected from entries across four main categories: “Sales Enablement Program of the Year,” “Sales Enablement Leader of the Year”, “Coaching Program of the Year” and “Best Presentation.” Winners were recognized for program development, execution, metrics and the use of sales readiness and enablement technologies to positively impact their business.

“It was not easy to select our winners this year. Each of the finalists demonstrated great programming, exceptional use of the Brainshark platform and excellence in reaching milestones and achieving business objectives. We are impressed with the agility of these programs, the resiliency of teams and their dedication to execution,” said Pat Kelly, Sr. Director Customer Care Enablement & Operations, Brainshark. “Congratulations to the winners and all of the individuals and companies that submitted nominations. We acknowledge and honor your achievement and excellence.”

The 2021 winners, listed by category, are:

Sales Enablement Program of the Year

Abbott

RealPage

United Rentals

Sales Enablement Leader of the Year

Caroline Holt, EVP Revenue Enablement, EVERFI

Joel Merlin, Sr. Director, Learning & Sales Enablement, Hearst

Thomas Cheriyan, Sr. Director Learning & Development, OwnBackup

Coaching Program of the Year

Arctic Wolf (Hannah Klug – Sr. Director, Sales Enablement)

Labcorp Genetics and Women’s Health (Lonnie Isenberg – National Sales Trainer)

Presentation of the Year

Allsteel – Continuous Training (Best Overall)

Avid –Best Onboarding

Blast Motion – Best Company Communication

MicroFocus – Best Continuous Training

EVERFI’s Caroline Holt said: “I am really honored to be recognized by Brainshark as "Enablement Leader of the Year" by advancing the profession to ensuring our sales teams have the tools, technology and insights to meet the needs of a super dynamic sales landscape. A huge thanks to Brainshark for enabling me to build, share and coach on the messaging and skills our sellers need to share EVERFI's important mission with the world!”

Chuck Lee with Hearst Newspapers said: “The pandemic has not been easy to navigate to say the least, but Brainshark has enabled our sales organization to have a best-in-class eLearning universe through robust video learning and coaching activities, keeping our sales teams up to date and sharp on all edges on a daily basis.”

OwnBackup’s Thomas K. Cheriyan added: "OwnBackup is currently experiencing hypergrowth and one of our challenges is how do we ensure that we consistently onboard new employees to the highest standards possible. With Brainshark, we can instill confidence not only with our new hires but also with leadership that they are certified and have achieved mastery regarding our go-to-market efforts. As a result, we've seen first-hand our new hires ramping up faster, average deal sizes and sales velocity increasing, and most importantly, we've architected a consistent feedback loop that drives constructive feedback and support between the manager and our front-line sellers via Brainshark."

For more information about the SHARKIE Awards and this year’s winners (including 2021’s top presentations), please visit:

https://www.brainshark.com/resources/sharkie-award-winners-2021

About Brainshark

Brainshark’s data-driven sales enablement and readiness platform provides client-facing teams with the knowledge, skills, and resources they need to perform at the highest level. With best-of-breed solutions for training and coaching, as well as cutting-edge insights into sales performance, customers can ensure their sales reps are always ready to make the most of any selling situation. With Brainshark, companies can: enable sales teams with on-demand training that accelerates onboarding and keeps reps up-to-speed; validate readiness with sales coaching and practice that ensure reps master key messages; empower teams with dynamic content that can be created quickly, updated easily, and accessed anywhere; and use powerful scorecards to visualize sales performance trends and make real connections from improved readiness to increased revenue. Over 1000 amazing companies – including many in the Fortune 100 – rely on Brainshark to close performance gaps and get better results from their sales enablement initiatives. Learn more at www.brainshark.com.