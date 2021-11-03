Last Chance to Enter Your Art and WIN FINE SILVER is This Friday, November 5, 2021 at 5 p.m. (EST)

Cincinnati, Ohio, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osborne Mint is the oldest and longest-operating private mint in the United States of America. This is the first time since the mint’s founding in 1835 that they have opened a competition to place anyone’s creative onto a real silver collectible round, but the deadline to enter is rapidly approaching, this Friday, November 5, 2021. This opportunity is for any designer, artist or doodler to see their work become metallic art, being embossed forever on a one troy ounce .999 pure silver collectible round, measuring 39 mm (1.54”) in diameter and 0.12” thick.

The competition has received a true variety of entrants already; however, there is still time to get your entry in queue, as long as you upload your work by 5 p.m. this Friday, November 5, 2021 (Eastern Standard Time).

“Here at Osborne Mint the entries have been overwhelming, not only in numbers but, more so in creativity. The variety of designs, the culmination of colors, the imagery, the topics and the beauty of the art is amazing. The competition is going to make selecting the winners extremely difficult,” stated Gibson Olpp, Marketing Manager at Osborne Mint, “this diversity is exactly what we had hoped for at the conception of the contest and there is still time for more entries.”

After this Friday’s, November 5, 2021, 5 p.m. EST deadline all the entries will be reviewed by the team at Osborne Mint to select the winners. After a consensus of the winners, Osborne Mint will make a formal announcement before Thanksgiving 2021, via the Osborne Mint website and across their social media platforms – Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, to celebrate the winners.

There is still time to capture this great opportunity to dazzle the team at Osborne Mint with your creativity. Participants can enter the competition by completing the entry form on the Osborne Mint website and then loading their artwork with a simple click (acceptable formats include eps, pdf, jpeg and tiffs). Design work can include sketches, drawings, paintings, digital designs, photography. The competition is open to most anything – however you choose to share your creativity. Multiple designs can be loaded from the portal with a maximum of three pieces per entry. The three uploads per entry can represent a matching series, individual designs or completed unrelated art. Each entry will receive a confirmation email upon completion of the entry form and upload. There are no limits to the number of designs you can enter, so start your entries now. Remember the deadline is this Friday, November 5, 2021 at 5 p.m.

Visit the award entry webpage for more information on the regulations, requirements and production specifications that accompany the competition. Please only submit art created by you and with which you hold all rights. To avoid disqualification, do not submit copyrighted or trademarked materials of any kind. Designs including logos, known persons (living or dead), profanity or vulgarity are not accepted. All submitted artwork and designs become the property of Osborne Mint. For more details on the competition’s terms and conditions, please visit the bottom of the contest website page: www.osbornemint.com/your-art-on-a-coin-contest.

Osborne Mint will feature this unique award-winning collectible for sale through certified distribution partners.

Osborne Mint products are proudly made in the USA and every purchase of an Osborne Mint product supports American jobs.

About Osborne Mint: www.OsborneMint.com / #OsborneMint

Established in 1835, Osborne Mint is America’s oldest continuously operating private mint. Osborne Mint is part of the Osborne Coinage family, which includes Osborne Coinage, TokensDirect and Van Brook of Lexington. The mint, a 60,000 square foot facility in Cincinnati, Ohio, houses the development, engraving and manufacturing of numismatic quality collectible rounds, bars and coins. Products manufactured by Osborne hold to strict standards for metal purity, weight and dimensions. Osborne Mint strikes thousands of collectible rounds annually and circulates them to the public through certified distributors. Featured collections include; our Aliens Series, The Galaxies and Nebulae, The Fight for Freedom’s Sake, and The American Legacy Collection. Gold plate, fine silver, copper and brass collections from Osborne Mint are truly pieces of art and are 100% “Made in America.”

For more information on Osborne Mint visit our website: www.OsborneMint.com

