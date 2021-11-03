UnitedHealthcare Joins Effort to Increase Awareness of the Value of Income Protection

PORTLAND, Maine, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Council for Disability Awareness (CDA) announced that UnitedHealthcare has joined The CDA to help raise awareness about the importance of income protection for employees, individuals, and families.

UnitedHealthcare joins more than a dozen leading disability insurance providers in an industry-wide effort to educate the American workforce about the risks of having their income interrupted due to illness, injury, or life events such as having a child. Wage earners can help protect themselves with income protection products such as short- and long-term disability insurance - and individual disability coverage.

"UnitedHealthcare Specialty Benefits and The CDA share a goal to support the overall health, including the financial fitness, of people nationwide," said Rob Brommer, General Manager, UnitedHealthcare Financial Protection. "While UnitedHealthcare is most well-known for providing medical benefits, we are proud to serve over 48 million people in specialty benefits, including financial protection, dental, vision, and hearing plans. We look forward to advancing how employers and individuals manage disability events, with the goal of helping deliver the right care at the right time and assisting in people in returning to work faster."

Carol Harnett, president of The CDA, expects UnitedHealthcare's participation to help expand the reach of the nonprofit organization. "UnitedHealthcare brings experience in financial protection plans along with a rich history of providing medical coverage, technology, and an integrated approach to better serve employers and individuals," Harnett said.

"The Council for Disability Awareness is at the forefront of providing current information to consumers, employers and advisors through its content and social media channels," said Harnett. "The CDA is responsible for harnessing the expertise of the income protection industry to engage people and employers in using effective strategies to protect their financial plans."

UnitedHealthcare joins CDA member companies, Allsup, American Fidelity, Ameritas, Citizens Disability INTEGRATION, Guardian, Integrated Benefits, Inc., Lincoln Financial Group, MassMutual, and MetLife.

About the Council for Disability Awareness (CDA)

The Council for Disability Awareness is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping the American workforce understand the impact of absence from work on their incomes and financial plans. disabilitycanhappen.org, blog.disabilitycanhappen.org, realitycheckup.info.

