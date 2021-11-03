Tacton Positioned by Gartner® as a Visionary in Magic Quadrant™ for CPQ Application Suites Report

Tacton Positioned as a Visionary for the Third Year in a Row



CHICAGO and STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tacton, a global leader in Smart Commerce solutions for manufacturers, today announced that Gartner, Inc. has positioned it as a Visionary in its 2021 Magic Quadrant for CPQ Application Suites report*. This is the fourth year in a row that Tacton has appeared in the Quadrant and third as a Visionary. A complimentary copy of the full report is available from the Tacton website at https://www.tacton.com/knowledge/tacton-cpq-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-configure-price-quote-cpq-application-suites-2021/

The report evaluated 17 different CPQ software vendors and placed Tacton in the Visionaries quadrant.

"We believe Tacton has been positioned in the Magic Quadrant for multiple years because we are the only manufacturing-focused CPQ software provider that is custom built to meet the unique demands of highly configurable, heavy manufacturing sales and engineering processes," said Bo Gyldenvang, Chief Executive Officer at Tacton. "Customers turn to us for our unmatched configurator which makes seamless, enterprise-grade b2c-like experiences possible, enabling even the most complex manufactured goods to move to digital selling models. We’re honored to be placed in the Visionaries quadrant and we strive to continue raising the bar for our industry in coming years.”

According to the report, “Visionaries are ahead of most competitors in their product plans and understanding of the market. They anticipate emerging and changing needs and move the market into fresh areas. They have a strong potential to influence the direction of the market, but are limited in terms of execution and/or track record.”

Tacton works with global complex manufacturers to enable digital-first sales models. Customers such as those below turn to Tacton’s Smart Commerce solutions. You can find a sampling of Tacton customer commentary below, or visit https://www.tacton.com/resources/?type=customer-story to learn more about how Tacton can help manufacturers tackle the unique sales challenges with the power of technology-agnostic Configure-Price-Quote integrations:

“For Husky’s digital transformation it’s key to use 'best of breed solutions' that span across all businesses. Tacton is a key element in Husky’s sales process.” - Steffen Bönecke, Director of Global Engineering and Operation Transformation at Husky.

"With Tacton CPQ with CAD Automation, customers come in through the webshop, configure a product to their exact business requirements and, once finished, have instant access to validated 2D and 3D drawings, pricing and delivery time. If a customer orders the item on Monday, they will have it by Wednesday. This is a major competitive advantage for us." - Marcel Walvoort, Product Configuration Manager at Kramp, one of the largest technical wholesalers in Europe

"We have thousands of products and variables to account for that require highly technical calculations. With CPQ our sales teams could interpret the needs of the customer and quickly identify which solutions within our entire product line best met those needs.” - Thomas Bangsgaard Vestergaard, Sales Configuration Project Manager at Plus Pack



*Source:

Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites, 2021,” by Mark Lewis, Dayna Ford, release date 21 October, 2021

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Tacton

Tacton enables Smart Commerce for manufacturers by empowering organizations to extend beyond traditional commerce. Tacton Smart Commerce ensures manufacturers always offer optimal solutions to their customers throughout the entire B2B buyer journey. Our industry expertise and leading technology enable a seamless customer experience. Tacton provides solutions to our global customers such as ABB, Bosch, Caterpillar, Daimler, MAN, Mitsubishi, Siemens, Toshiba and Yaskawa. Tacton is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and Stockholm, Sweden, with regional offices in Karlsruhe, Germany; Warsaw, Poland; and Tokyo, Japan.

