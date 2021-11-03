Converge Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call Date

TORONTO and GATINEAU, Québec, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (“Converge” or “the Company”) (TSX:CTS) (FSE:0ZB) (OTCQX:CTSDF) is pleased to announce that it will release the results for its third quarter for the period ended September 30th, 2021 on Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 after market close. Subsequently, the Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 11th, 2021 at 8:00 am EST hosted by Shaun Maine, Chief Executive Officer and Matt Smith, Interim Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update.



Conference Call Details:

Date: Thursday, November 11th, 2021

Time: 8:00 AM Eastern Time

Participant Dial-in Numbers:



Toll Free – North America (+1) 888 708 0720

Toll Free – International (929) 517 9011

Germany – 0800 181 5287

United Kingdom – 0800 028 8438

Conference ID: 1936798

Recording Playback Numbers:

Toll Free – (855) 859 2056

Alternative Number – (800) 585 8367

Passcode: 1936798

Expiry Date: November 18th, 2021

A live audio webcast and archive of the conference call will be available by visiting the Company’s website at https://convergetp.com/investor-relations/. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure time for any software download that may be needed to hear the webcast.

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge’s regional sales and services organizations deliver advanced analytics, cloud, and cybersecurity offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with managed services, digital infrastructure, and talent expertise offerings across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.