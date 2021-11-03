Inventiva to host a webcast with Key Opinion Leaders from the AASLD The Liver Meeting™ 2021  

English French

Presentation of five scientific abstracts selected for poster presentations at the AASLD The Liver Meeting™ 2021 by Prof. Nezam Afdhal and Prof. Jörn Schattenberg

Update on the current NASH landscape by Prof. Nezam Afdhal

Update on Inventiva’s Phase II clinical trial evaluating lanifibranor in patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) and non alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) by Prof. Kenneth Cusi

Presentation of Inventiva’s Phase IIa combination study with lanifibranor and SGLT2 inhibitor empagliflozin in patients with non-cirrhotic NASH and T2D by Prof. Michelle Lai

Virtual webcast event on November 19, 2021 at 10:30 am (ET) / 4:30 pm (CET)

Daix (France), Long Island City (New York, United States), November 3, 2021 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) and other diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced that it will host a webcast event focused on NASH with the participation of four Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) on November 19, 2021 from The Liver Meeting™ 2021, organized by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD).

Following an introduction from Frédéric Cren, Chairman, CEO and cofounder of Inventiva and Pierre Broqua, Chief Scientific Officer and cofounder of Inventiva, the event will consist of the presentation of five scientific abstracts presented at AASLD The Liver Meeting™ 2021, as well as four presentations focused on the latest news around the development of lanifibranor and various aspects related to NASH. As part of the program, there will be dedicated Q&A sessions.

The Agenda will be as follows:

Corporate update

Speakers: Frederic Cren, CEO and cofounder of Inventiva Pharma and Pierre Broqua, Chief Scientific Officer and cofounder of Inventiva Pharma

Update on Inventiva’s NATIV3 Phase III clinical trial in NASH

Speaker: Dr. Michael Cooreman, Chief Medical Officer of Inventiva Pharma

Update on the NASH field

Speaker: Prof. Nezam Afdhal, Harvard Medical School in Boston, Massachusetts and Chief of Hepatology and Director of the Liver Center at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Overview of the scientific abstracts presented during the AASLD Liver Meeting

Abstract #1 : “Lanifibranor treatment improves hepatic steatosis in patients with NASH, evaluated by histological grading and Controlled Attenuation Parameter (CAP)."

Speaker: Prof. Nezam Afdhal, Harvard Medical School in Boston, Massachusetts and Chief of Hepatology and Director of the Liver Center at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Abstract #2 : “Lanifibranor reverses fasting glucose levels to normoglycemia in prediabetic patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)."

Speaker: Prof. Nezam Afdhal, Harvard Medical School in Boston, Massachusetts and Chief of Hepatology and Director of the Liver Center at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Abstract #3 : “Liver sinusoidal endothelial cell (LSEC) capillarization in NASH and its evolution following lanifibranor treatment: an exploratory study of the NATIVE clinical trial."

Speaker: Prof. Jorn Schattenberg, Director of the Metabolic Liver Research Program at the University Medical Center of Mainz, Germany

Abstract #4 : "Treatment response to the PAN-PPAR agonist lanifibranor in the NATIVE study: NASH resolution and fibrosis improvement are correlated."

Speaker: Prof. Jorn Schattenberg, Director of the Metabolic Liver Research Program at the University Medical Center Mainz, Germany

Abstract #5 : “Lanifibranor improves NASH, fibrosis and diastolic dysfunction in a hamster preclinical model of diet-induced NASH.”

Speaker: Prof. Jorn Schattenberg, Director of the Metabolic Liver Research Program at the University Medical Center of Mainz, Germany

Update on Phase II clinical trial evaluating lanifibranor in patients with T2DM and NAFLD

Speaker: Prof. Kenneth Cusi, Chief of the Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, University of Florida

Presentation of Phase IIa combination study with lanifibranor and SGLT2 inhibitor empaglifozin in patients with NASH and T2DM

Speaker: Prof. Michelle Lai, Associate Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School in Boston, Massachusetts and Director of NAFLD Center at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

The details to connect to the webcast are as follows:

Date: Friday, November 19, 2021 Time: 10:30 am - 12:30 pm (ET) / 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm (CET) Connection details: Option #1 – Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cazp5n7z



Option #2 – Conference call:



France: +33 (0) 1 70 70 07 81

Belgium: +32 (0) 2 793 3847

Germany: +49 (0) 69 2222 2625

Netherlands: +31 (0) 20 795 6614

Switzerland: +41 (0) 44 580 7145

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 207 192 8338

United States: +1 646-741-3167







Access code: 2391734

The presentation document and the link to the webcast (live and replay) will also be available on Inventiva’s website in the “Investors – Investor Presentations” section: http://inventivapharma.com/investors/investor-presentations/ .

•••

About the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD)1

AASLD is the leading organization of scientists and health care professionals committed to preventing and curing liver disease. AASLD fosters research that leads to improved treatment options for millions of liver disease patients. We advance the science and practice of hepatology through educational conferences, training programs, professional publications, and partnerships with government agencies and sister societies.

About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need.

Leveraging its expertise and experience in the domain of compounds targeting nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulation, Inventiva is currently advancing two clinical candidates, as well as a deep pipeline of earlier stage programs.

Lanifibranor, its lead product candidate, is being developed for the treatment of patients with NASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease for which there are currently no approved therapies. Inventiva recently announced positive topline data from its Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating lanifibranor for the treatment of patients with NASH and obtained Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track designation for lanifibranor in the treatment of NASH. Lanifibranor is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial.

Inventiva is also developing odiparcil, a second clinical stage asset, for the treatment of patients with subtypes of MPS, a group of rare genetic disorders. Inventiva announced positive topline data from its Phase IIa clinical trial evaluating odiparcil for the treatment of adult MPS VI patients at the end of 2019 and received FDA Fast Track designation in MPS VI for odiparcil in October 2020.

In parallel, Inventiva is in the process of selecting an oncology development candidate for its Hippo signalling pathway program. Furthermore, the Company has established a strategic collaboration with AbbVie in the area of autoimmune diseases. AbbVie has started the clinical development of ABBV‑157, a drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe psoriasis resulting from its collaboration with Inventiva. This collaboration enables Inventiva to receive milestone payments upon the achievement of pre-clinical, clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones, in addition to royalties on any approved products resulting from the collaboration.

The Company has a scientific team of approximately 70 people with deep expertise in the fields of biology, medicinal and computational chemistry, pharmacokinetics and pharmacology, as well as in clinical development. It also owns an extensive library of approximately 240,000 pharmacologically relevant molecules, approximately 60% of which are proprietary, as well as a wholly‑owned research and development facility.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment C of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ticker: IVA - ISIN: FR0013233012) and on the Nasdaq Global Market in the United States (ticker: IVA). www.inventivapharma.com

