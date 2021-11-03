CUMULUS MEDIA Reports Operating Results for the Third Quarter 2021

ATLANTA, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLS) (the “Company,” "CUMULUS MEDIA," “we,” “us,” or “our”) today announced operating results for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.
Mary G. Berner, President and Chief Executive Officer of CUMULUS MEDIA, said, "Our third quarter results exceeded expectations across the board, despite the ongoing impacts of COVID-19. This performance is yet another strong example of the continuing success of our evolution from a one-dimensional radio company to a multi-dimensional, audio-first media company. We see significant and continued upside potential and multiple drivers of shareholder value, which include additional radio market recovery, several fast-growing digital business lines, attractive free cash flow conversion, a strong balance sheet and liquidity profile, and substantial optionality regarding future capital allocation.”
Key Highlights:
- Released new investor presentation on September 20th highlighting the Company’s strategic positioning and levers to drive future shareholder value – the presentation (updated through 3Q) can be found on our website
- Delivered continued positive revenue trajectory across all ad channels
- Increased total revenue by 21% year-over-year
- Increased digital revenue by 67% year-over-year
- Further strengthened balance sheet through cash generation, M&A and debt forgiveness
- Generated $13 million of cash from operations and $34 million of gross proceeds from Nashville land sale
- Finished quarter with total cash balance of $153 million
- Received forgiveness of $20 million of PPP Loans (after quarter end)
- Reported total debt of $826 million as of September 30th and net debt of $673 million, an approximately 45% reduction since June 30, 2018 ($653 million pro forma for PPP Loan forgiveness) (1)
- Reiterating 2022 EBITDA guidance range of $175 - $200 million (2)
- Implied 2022 revenue of approximately $1.0+ billion
- Maintain expectation of more than $70 million of permanent fixed cost reductions vs. 2019
(1) Net debt is defined as total debt of $826 million less cash and cash equivalents of $153 million. Pro forma for PPP Loan forgiveness gives effect to the $20 million in PPP Loan forgiveness. June 30, 2018 was the first reporting period following the Company's emergence from bankruptcy.
(2) With respect to our forward-looking guidance, no reconciliation between a non-GAAP measure to the closest corresponding GAAP measure is included because we are unable to quantify certain reconciling amounts that would be required to be included in the GAAP measure without unreasonable efforts such as certain non-operating expenses, income tax expense (benefit), stock-based compensation expense and restructuring costs, due to the high variability, unpredictability and low visibility with respect to the amounts. We also believe such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that may be misleading to investors. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the company's future financial results.
Operating Summary (dollars in thousands, except percentages and per share data):
For the three months ended September 30, 2021, the Company reported net revenue of $237.7 million, an increase of 21.0% from the three months ended September 30, 2020, net income of $27.4 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $45.8 million.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company reported net revenue of $664.2 million, an increase of 16.5% from the nine months ended September 30, 2020, net loss of $0.4 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $91.6 million.
|As Reported
|Three Months Ended
September 30, 2021
|Three Months Ended
September 30, 2020
|% Change
|Net revenue
|$
|237,716
|$
|196,385
|21.0
|%
|Net income (loss)
|$
|27,448
|$
|(15,803
|)
|N/A
|Adjusted EBITDA (3)
|$
|45,828
|$
|20,331
|125.4
|%
|Basic income (loss) per share
|$
|1.34
|$
|(0.78
|)
|N/A
|Diluted income (loss) per share
|$
|1.32
|$
|(0.78
|)
|N/A
|As Reported
|Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021
|Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2020
|% Change
|Net revenue
|$
|664,163
|$
|570,321
|16.5
|%
|Net loss
|$
|(360
|)
|$
|(59,470
|)
|99.4
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA (3)
|$
|91,617
|$
|41,681
|119.8
|%
|Basic loss per share
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(2.93
|)
|99.3
|%
|Diluted loss per share
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(2.93
|)
|99.3
|%
Revenue Detail Summary (dollars in thousands):
|As Reported
|Three Months Ended
September 30, 2021
|Three Months Ended
September 30, 2020
|% Change
|Broadcast radio revenue:
|Spot
|$
|122,004
|$
|108,734
|12.2
|%
|Network
|63,873
|52,767
|21.0
|%
|Total broadcast radio revenue
|185,877
|161,501
|15.1
|%
|Digital
|33,337
|19,946
|67.1
|%
|Other
|18,502
|14,938
|23.9
|%
|Net revenue
|$
|237,716
|$
|196,385
|21.0
|%
(3) Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure calculated or presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). For additional information, see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
|As Reported
|Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021
|Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2020
|% Change
|Broadcast radio revenue:
|Spot
|$
|335,787
|$
|303,113
|10.8
|%
|Network
|181,249
|160,217
|13.1
|%
|Total broadcast radio revenue
|517,036
|463,330
|11.6
|%
|Digital
|91,837
|62,173
|47.7
|%
|Other
|55,290
|44,818
|23.4
|%
|Net revenue
|$
|664,163
|$
|570,321
|16.5
|%
Balance Sheet Summary (dollars in thousands):
|September 30, 2021
|December 31, 2020
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|152,917
|$
|271,761
|Term loan due 2026 (4)
|$
|356,240
|$
|469,411
|6.75% Senior notes (4)
|$
|449,695
|$
|452,836
|2020 Revolving credit facility
|$
|—
|$
|60,000
|Payroll Protection Program loans
|$
|20,000
|$
|—
|Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021
|Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2020
|Capital expenditures
|$
|21,988
|$
|9,559
(4) Excludes unamortized debt issuance costs.
About CUMULUS MEDIA
CUMULUS MEDIA (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. CUMULUS MEDIA engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 412 owned-and-operated radio stations across 86 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across nearly 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the CUMULUS Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. CUMULUS MEDIA provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. CUMULUS MEDIA is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
From time to time, we utilize certain financial measures that are not prepared or calculated in accordance with GAAP to assess our financial performance and profitability. Consolidated adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") is the financial metric by which management and the chief operating decision maker allocate resources of the Company and analyze the performance of the Company as a whole. Management also uses this measure to determine the contribution of our core operations to the funding of our corporate resources utilized to manage our operations and the funding of our non-operating expenses including debt service and acquisitions. In addition, consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is a key metric for purposes of calculating and determining our compliance with certain covenants contained in our Refinanced Credit Agreement.
In determining Adjusted EBITDA, we exclude the following from net income (loss): interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense, gain or loss on the exchange, sale, or disposal of any assets or stations, local marketing agreement fees, restructuring costs, expenses relating to acquisitions and divestitures, non-routine legal expenses incurred in connection with certain litigation matters, and non-cash impairments of assets, if any.
Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA, with and excluding impact of political advertising, although not a measure that is calculated in accordance with GAAP, is commonly employed by the investment community as a measure for determining the market value of a media company and comparing the operational and financial performance among media companies. Management has also observed that Adjusted EBITDA, with and excluding impact of political advertising, is routinely utilized to evaluate and negotiate the potential purchase price for media companies. Given the relevance to our overall value, management believes that investors consider the metric to be extremely useful.
The Company presents revenue, excluding impact of political revenue. As a result of the cyclical nature of the electoral system and the seasonality of the related political revenue, management believes presenting net revenue, excluding impact of political revenue, provides useful information to investors about the Company’s revenue growth comparable from period to period.
The Company presents the non-GAAP financial measure "net debt" which is total debt less cash and cash equivalents. Management believes that net debt is an important measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet. We refer to Adjusted EBITDA, with and excluding the impact of political advertising, net revenue, excluding impact of political revenue, and net debt as the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
Non-GAAP Financial Measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, net revenue, operating income, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure for determining the Company’s operating performance or liquidity that is calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, Non-GAAP Financial Measures may be defined or calculated differently by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.
Supplemental Financial Data and Reconciliations
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
2021
|September 30,
2020
|September 30,
2021
|September 30,
2020
|Net revenue
|$
|237,716
|$
|196,385
|$
|664,163
|$
|570,321
|Operating expenses:
|Content costs
|87,279
|82,014
|260,309
|236,304
|Selling, general & administrative expenses
|93,213
|86,323
|276,375
|269,856
|Depreciation and amortization
|13,223
|13,151
|39,796
|39,063
|Local marketing agreement fees
|373
|984
|1,062
|3,037
|Corporate expenses
|12,171
|7,897
|44,691
|23,069
|Stock-based compensation expense
|1,372
|861
|3,787
|2,565
|Restructuring costs
|2,474
|8,168
|6,948
|13,431
|(Gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets or stations
|(20,197
|)
|1,930
|(20,659
|)
|7,513
|Impairment of intangible assets
|—
|—
|—
|4,509
|Total operating expenses
|189,908
|201,328
|612,309
|599,347
|Operating income (loss)
|47,808
|(4,943
|)
|51,854
|(29,026
|)
|Non-operating expense:
|Interest expense
|(16,187
|)
|(15,930
|)
|(51,827
|)
|(48,977
|)
|Other expense, net
|(505
|)
|(12
|)
|(330
|)
|(70
|)
|Total non-operating expense, net
|(16,692
|)
|(15,942
|)
|(52,157
|)
|(49,047
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|31,116
|(20,885
|)
|(303
|)
|(78,073
|)
|Income tax (expense) benefit
|(3,668
|)
|5,082
|(57
|)
|18,603
|Net income (loss)
|$
|27,448
|$
|(15,803
|)
|$
|(360
|)
|$
|(59,470
|)
The following tables reconcile net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented herein (dollars in thousands):
|As Reported
|Three Months Ended
September 30, 2021
|Three Months Ended
September 30, 2020
|GAAP net income (loss)
|$
|27,448
|$
|(15,803
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|3,668
|(5,082
|)
|Non-operating expense, including net interest expense
|16,692
|15,942
|Local marketing agreement fees
|373
|984
|Depreciation and amortization
|13,223
|13,151
|Stock-based compensation expense
|1,372
|861
|(Gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets or stations
|(20,197
|)
|1,930
|Restructuring costs
|2,474
|8,168
|Non-routine legal expenses
|589
|—
|Franchise taxes
|186
|180
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|45,828
|$
|20,331
|As Reported
|Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021
|Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2020
|GAAP net loss
|$
|(360
|)
|$
|(59,470
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|57
|(18,603
|)
|Non-operating expense, including net interest expense
|52,157
|49,047
|Local marketing agreement fees
|1,062
|3,037
|Depreciation and amortization
|39,796
|39,063
|Stock-based compensation expense
|3,787
|2,565
|Impairment of intangible assets
|—
|4,509
|(Gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets or stations
|(20,659
|)
|7,513
|Restructuring costs
|6,948
|13,431
|Non-routine legal expenses
|8,216
|—
|Franchise taxes
|613
|589
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|91,617
|$
|41,681
The following tables reconcile the as reported net revenue and as reported Adjusted EBITDA, both including and excluding the impact of political, for the periods presented herein (dollars in thousands):
|Three Months Ended
September 30, 2021
|Three Months Ended
September 30, 2020
|As reported net revenue
|$
|237,716
|$
|196,385
|Political revenue
|(943
|)
|(5,842
|)
|As reported net revenue, excluding impact of political revenue
|$
|236,773
|$
|190,543
|Three Months Ended
September 30, 2021
|Three Months Ended
September 30, 2020
|As reported Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|45,828
|$
|20,331
|Political EBITDA
|(849
|)
|(5,258
|)
|As reported Adjusted EBITDA, excluding impact of political EBITDA
|$
|44,979
|$
|15,073
|Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021
|Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2020
|As reported net revenue
|$
|664,163
|$
|570,321
|Political revenue
|(3,265
|)
|(11,951
|)
|As reported net revenue, excluding impact of political revenue
|$
|660,898
|$
|558,370
|Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021
|Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2020
|As reported Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|91,617
|$
|41,681
|Political EBITDA
|(2,939
|)
|(10,756
|)
|As reported Adjusted EBITDA, excluding impact of political EBITDA
|$
|88,678
|$
|30,925