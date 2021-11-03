MacroGenics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ROCKVILLE, MD, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacroGenics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGNX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company's management will participate in the following conferences in November and December 2021:
- Credit Suisse 30th Annual Healthcare Conference. MacroGenics’ management will participate in one-on-one meetings and provide a corporate overview on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 8:00 am ET.
- Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference. MacroGenics’ management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 8:00 am ET, and will also participate in one-on-one meetings.
- Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Virtual Conference. MacroGenics’ management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 8:25 am ET, and will also participate in one-on-one meetings.
- JMP Securities Hematology and Oncology Summit. MacroGenics’ management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 1:00 pm ET, and will also participate in one-on-one meetings.
Webcasts of the above presentations may be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of MacroGenics' website at http://ir.macrogenics.com/events.cfm. The Company will maintain archived replays of these webcasts on its website for 30 days after each conference.
