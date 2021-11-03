Supernus Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total revenues for the first nine months of 2021 were $420.7 million; a 12% increase compared to $376.8 million in the first nine months of 2020



Third quarter 2021 total revenues were $148.5 million, a 4% decrease compared to $155.1 million in third quarter 2020

Strengthen Parkinson's disease portfolio and diversify revenue and cash flow with proposed acquisition of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc., announced October, 2021

Launch of Qelbree™ progressing well, with accelerated prescription growth in the back-to-school season

Qelbree sNDA for adult ADHD accepted for review by FDA; PDUFA date of April 29, 2022

SPN-830 (apomorphine infusion pump) NDA to be resubmitted to the FDA in November 2021

Two internally discovered, novel CNS drug candidates (SPN-443 and SPN-446) nominated for development



ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUPN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2021, and associated Company developments.

Net Product Sales

For the first nine months of 2021, net product sales were $412.5 million, a 12% increase over $368.6 million in the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily due to the acquisition of the CNS portfolio of US WorldMeds in June 2020.

Third quarter 2021 net product sales were $145.5 million, compared to $152.1 million in the same period in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in net product sales of APOKYN and Trokendi XR, partially offset by an increase in net product sales from other products, including Qelbree, which was launched in the second quarter of 2021.

Net Product Sales Three Months ended

September 30, Nine Months ended

September 30, ($ in millions) 2021 2020 Change % 2021 2020 Change % Trokendi XR® $ 80.9 $ 82.9 (2 ) % $ 231.5 $ 241.1 (4 ) % Oxtellar XR® 29.7 28.3 5 % 82.1 76.0 8 % APOKYN® 24.6 34.5 (29 ) % 73.3 43.1 70 % MYOBLOC® 4.6 4.1 12 % 13.5 5.3 ** XADAGO® 3.3 2.3 43 % 9.4 3.1 ** Qelbree 2.4 — ** 2.7 — ** Net Product Sales $ 145.5 $ 152.1 (4 ) % $ 412.5 $ 368.6 12 %

Qelbree Launch Update

Qelbree's growth has accelerated with the arrival of the "back to school" season in the third quarter of 2021, reaching total monthly prescriptions in September of 7,132, an increase of 37% compared to August, and an increase of 118% compared to monthly average during the three months period prior to September. The latest weekly prescriptions data shows 2,248 prescriptions, an increase of 51% compared to the weekly average over the prior 12-week period.

In addition, Qelbree's base of prescribers has increased by 340% during the third quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2021, with more than 3,470 physicians prescribing the product.

Proposed Acquisition of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Adamas)

On October 11, 2021, the Company announced it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Adamas, strengthening its Parkinson’s disease portfolio with two marketed products, including GOCOVRI ® (amantadine) extended release capsules, the first and only FDA-approved medicine indicated for the treatment of both "off" episodes and dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy. The acquisition, if completed, would strengthen Supernus' Parkinson’s disease portfolio with GOCOVRI and diversify and increase its revenue base and cash flow.

(amantadine) extended release capsules, the first and only FDA-approved medicine indicated for the treatment of both "off" episodes and dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy. The acquisition, if completed, would strengthen Supernus' Parkinson’s disease portfolio with GOCOVRI and diversify and increase its revenue base and cash flow. Per the agreement, Supernus has offered to acquire all of Adamas’ common stock through a tender offer for $8.10 per share in cash (or an aggregate of approximately $400 million) payable at closing, plus two non-transferrable and non-tradable contingent value rights collectively worth up to $1.00 per share in cash (or an aggregate of approximately $50 million), for a total consideration of up to $9.10 per share in cash (or an aggregate of approximately $450 million). The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in late fourth quarter 2021 or in early first quarter 2022.

Product Pipeline Update

Qelbree (viloxazine, extended-release capsules) - Novel non-stimulant for the treatment of ADHD in adults

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) acknowledged it has received the supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for Qelbree for the treatment of ADHD in adult patients. The sNDA has a user fee goal date (PDUFA date) of April 29, 2022.



SPN-830 (apomorphine infusion pump) - Continuous treatment of motor fluctuations (“on-off” episodes) in Parkinson's disease (PD)

The Company expects to resubmit the SPN-830 NDA to the FDA in November 2021.



SPN-820 - Novel first-in-class activator of mTORC1

An Investigational New Drug (IND) application was submitted to the FDA in September 2021. Consequently, the randomized Phase II clinical study of SPN-820 in treatment-resistant depression is on track and expected to start by the end of 2021.



SPN-817 – A novel product candidate for the treatment of epilepsy

A randomized Phase II clinical study of SPN-817 for the treatment of focal seizures is expected to start in the second half of 2022.



SPN-443 and SPN-446 - Two novel CNS drug candidates nominated for development

The Company's internal research and development discovery program generated several new chemical entities (NCEs) including SPN-443 and SPN-446 that were nominated for development for various CNS indications including ADHD.



Financial Highlights

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, operating earnings, net earnings and diluted earnings per share were $32.6 million, $21.6 million and $0.40, respectively, as compared to $56.1 million, $40.0 million and $0.74, for the same period in 2020.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, operating earnings, net earnings and diluted earnings per share were $79.9 million, $51.0 million and $0.94, respectively, as compared to $130.7 million, $96.2 million and $1.79, for the same period in 2020.

Amortization of intangible assets expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $6.0 million and $18.0 million, respectively, compared to $6.1 million and $9.8 million, for the same periods in 2020.

As of September 30, 2021, the Company had $849.3 million in cash, cash equivalents, current and long-term marketable securities, compared to $772.9 million as of December 31, 2020.

Full Year 2021 Financial Guidance

For full year 2021, the Company increases its financial guidance for operating earnings, lowers its financial guidance for total combined R&D and SG&A expenses, and lowers the top end of its financial guidance range for total revenues as set forth below:

Full Year 2021 Guidance

(excluding Adamas-related transaction costs)

($ in millions) Current Prior Total revenues (1) $550 - $570 $550 - $580 Combined R&D and SG&A expenses $370 - $400 $380 - $410 Operating earnings (2) $90 - $95 $70 - $90 Amortization of intangible assets $24 $24 Effective tax rate (3) 28% - 31% 28% - 31%

___________________________________________

(1) Total revenues include net product sales and royalty revenue. Includes $10 million for Qelbree net product sales.

(2) Operating earnings include amortization of intangible assets and contingent consideration expense (gain).

(3) The full year 2021 effective tax rate guidance of 28% - 31% is above the normally expected range of 26% - 28% primarily due to the effect of a one-time tax item in the period.

Conference Call Details

Supernus will host a conference call and webcast today, November 3, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results.

Please refer to the information below for conference call dial-in information and webcast registration. Callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Conference dial-in: (877) 288-1043 International dial-in: (970) 315-0267 Conference ID: 7595459 Conference Call Name: Supernus Pharmaceuticals Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

Following the live call, a replay will be available on the Company's website, www.supernus.com, under “Investor Relations”.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases.

Our diverse neuroscience portfolio includes approved treatments for epilepsy, migraine, ADHD, hypomobility in Parkinson’s disease, cervical dystonia and chronic sialorrhea. We are developing a broad range of novel CNS product candidates including new potential treatments for hypomobility in Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, depression and rare CNS disorders.

For more information, please visit www.supernus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements do not convey historical information but relate to predicted or potential future events that are based upon management's current expectations. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. In addition to the factors mentioned in this press release, such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to sustain and increase its profitability; the Company’s ability to raise sufficient capital to fully implement its corporate strategy; the implementation of the Company’s corporate strategy; the Company’s future financial performance and projected expenditures; the Company’s ability to increase the number of prescriptions written for each of its products; the Company’s ability to increase its net revenue; the Company’s ability to commercialize its products including Qelbree; the Company’s ability to enter into future collaborations with pharmaceutical companies and academic institutions or to obtain funding from government agencies; the Company’s product research and development activities, including the timing and progress of the Company’s clinical trials, and projected expenditures; the Company’s ability to receive, and the timing of any receipt of, regulatory approvals to develop and commercialize the Company’s product candidates; the Company’s ability to protect its intellectual property and operate its business without infringing upon the intellectual property rights of others; the Company’s expectations regarding federal, state and foreign regulatory requirements; the therapeutic benefits, effectiveness and safety of the Company’s product candidates; the accuracy of the Company’s estimates of the size and characteristics of the markets that may be addressed by its product candidates; the Company’s ability to increase its manufacturing capabilities for its products and product candidates; the Company’s projected markets and growth in markets; the Company’s product formulations and patient needs and potential funding sources; the Company’s staffing needs; the risk that the proposed acquisition of Adamas by the Company may not be completed; the possibility that competing offers or acquisition proposals for Adamas will be made; the delay or failure of the tender offer conditions to be satisfied (or waived), including insufficient shares of Adamas common stock being tendered in the tender offer; the failure (or delay) to receive the required regulatory approvals of the proposed acquisition; the possibility that prior to the completion of the transactions contemplated by the acquisition agreement, the Company's or the Adamas’s business may experience significant disruptions due to transaction related uncertainty; the effects of disruption from the transactions of Adamas’s business and the fact that the announcement and pendency of the transactions may make it more difficult to establish or maintain relationships with employees, manufactures, suppliers, vendors, business partners and distribution channels to patients; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the acquisition agreement; the risk that stockholder litigation in connection with the proposed transaction may result in significant costs of defense, indemnification and liability; the failure of the closing conditions set forth in the acquisition agreement to be satisfied or waived; the Company’s ability to increase the number of prescriptions written for each of its products and products acquired through the acquisition of Adamas; the Company’s ability to increase its net revenue from its products and products acquired through the acquisition of Adamas; and other risk factors set forth from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission made pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data)

September 30,

2021 December 31, 2020 (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 215,281 $ 288,640 Marketable securities 228,571 133,893 Accounts receivable, net 133,676 140,877 Inventories, net 60,155 48,325 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 30,692 18,682 Total current assets 668,375 630,417 Long term marketable securities 405,479 350,359 Property and equipment, net 16,471 37,824 Intangible assets, net 346,619 364,342 Goodwill 77,963 77,911 Other assets 40,133 43,249 Total assets $ 1,555,040 $ 1,504,102 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 72,286 $ 78,934 Accrued product returns and rebates 132,048 126,192 Contingent consideration, current portion 23,570 30,900 Other current liabilities 6,807 9,082 Total current liabilities 234,711 245,108 Convertible notes, net 374,788 361,751 Contingent consideration, long term 45,480 45,800 Operating lease liabilities, long term 37,261 28,579 Deferred income tax liabilities 34,146 35,215 Other liabilities 18,186 42,791 Total liabilities 744,572 759,244 Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.001 par value; 130,000,000 shares authorized; 53,180,643 and 52,868,482 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 53 53 Additional paid-in capital 428,726 409,332 Accumulated other comprehensive earnings, net of tax 4,209 8,975 Retained earnings 377,480 326,498 Total stockholders’ equity 810,468 744,858 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,555,040 $ 1,504,102

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months ended

September 30, Nine Months ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues Net product sales $ 145,532 $ 152,133 $ 412,541 $ 368,607 Royalty revenues 2,932 3,002 8,184 8,233 Total revenues 148,464 155,135 420,725 376,840 Costs and expenses Cost of goods sold (a) 18,085 21,388 58,067 33,926 Research and development 19,654 16,839 69,389 58,023 Selling, general and administrative 72,032 54,460 203,024 144,177 Amortization of intangible assets 6,009 6,108 17,964 9,814 Contingent consideration expense (gain) 80 200 (7,650 ) 200 Total costs and expenses 115,860 98,995 340,794 246,140 Operating earnings 32,604 56,140 79,931 130,700 Other income (expense) Interest expense (5,925 ) (6,088 ) (17,489 ) (17,658 ) Interest and other income, net 2,281 2,659 8,682 15,913 Total other expense (3,644 ) (3,429 ) (8,807 ) (1,745 ) Earnings before income taxes 28,960 52,711 71,124 128,955 Income tax expense 7,398 12,714 20,142 32,773 Net earnings $ 21,562 $ 39,997 $ 50,982 $ 96,182 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.41 $ 0.76 $ 0.96 $ 1.83 Diluted $ 0.40 $ 0.74 $ 0.94 $ 1.79 Weighted-average shares outstanding Basic 53,187,764 52,658,850 53,053,441 52,583,891 Diluted 54,334,794 53,762,642 54,301,461 53,663,273

___________________________________________

(a) Excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets

