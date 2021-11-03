WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Announces Appointment of Rebecca L. Owen to Board of Directors

PHOENIX, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (“WillScot Mobile Mini” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), the North American leader in innovative flexible workspace and portable storage solutions, today announced the appointment of Rebecca L. Owen to the WillScot Mobile Mini Board of Directors, effective October 29, 2021. Ms. Owen will serve as a member of the Compensation Committee and the Nominating and Governance Committee of the Board.



“We are pleased to welcome Rebecca Owen to the WillScot Mobile Mini Board," said Erik Olsson, Chairman of WillScot Mobile Mini. “Ms. Owen’s appointment furthers the Company’s goal of enhancing and diversifying the skills and expertise of its Board. Ms. Owen is a proven leader and brings a wealth of strategic knowledge including experiences with end market clients in the hospitality, residential, retail, commercial real estate, storage, and construction industries. Ms. Owen also further strengthens our corporate governance given her unique background and prior public company board experiences."

“I have great trust in and respect for Rebecca,” added Brad Soultz, Chief Executive Officer. “I am confident that her addition to our Board will make an immediate and meaningful impact on our Company as we continue to scale, deliver superior results and create value for all of our stakeholders.”

About Rebecca L. Owen

Rebecca L. Owen, age 59, has served as chair of the board of directors of Battery Reef, LLC, a commercial real estate investment and management company she founded in January 2019 and has also been a member of the board of Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) since January 2021.

Previously, Ms. Owen has served on the boards of directors of WillScot Corp. (Nasdaq: WSC), Jernigan Capital, Inc., and Columbia Equity Trust, Inc. Ms. Owen has also served on the board of directors of Carr Properties, a private real estate investment trust, since 2013, and on the Real Estate Investment Advisory Committee of ASB Capital Management, LLC, an institutional real estate investment firm since January 2017.

Ms. Owen has also served on the boards of directors of Horizons National Student Enrichment Program Inc., since January 2017, and the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Washington, from 2006 to 2020.

Previously, Ms. Owen served in various roles at Clark Enterprises, Inc. (“Clark Enterprises”), a private investment firm, and its affiliated companies, including as Senior Vice President and as Chief Legal Officer of Clark Enterprises, Chief Investment Officer of CEI Realty, Inc., and President of CEI Realty, Inc. Ms. Owen received a Juris Doctorate from University of Chicago Law School and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Hamilton College.

Corporate Governance Enhancements Announced

As a further move to enhance its corporate governance provisions, the Board also approved amendments to the Company’s Certificate of Incorporation to fully eliminate its classified, or staggered, Board of Directors as of its 2022 Annual Meeting. The effectiveness of this change is subject to stockholder approval, which the Company intends to seek at its next Annual Meeting in 2022. Additionally, the Board has amended the Company’s Bylaws and Board Committee Charters to make further enhancements and eliminate certain provisions that were unique to the merger with Mobile Mini. These changes are described in a Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol “WSC.” Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the Company is a leading business services provider specializing in innovative flexible workspace and portable storage solutions. WillScot Mobile Mini services diverse end markets across all sectors of the economy from a network of over 275 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (including the guidance/outlook contained herein) within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "may," "will," "should," "shall," "outlook" and variations of these words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. Certain of these forward-looking statements include statements relating to: the acceleration of synergies; our ability to continue to improve results; create value; deliver returns and execute business performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside our control, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, they are predictions and we can give no assurance that any such forward-looking statement will materialize. Important factors that may affect actual results or outcomes include, among others, our ability to acquire and integrate new assets and operations; our ability to achieve planned synergies related to acquisitions; our ability to manage growth and execute our business plan; our estimates of the size of the markets for our products; the rate and degree of market acceptance of our products; the success of other competing modular space and portable storage solutions that exist or may become available; rising costs adversely affecting our profitability; potential litigation involving our Company; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for our products and services; our ability to maintain an effective system of internal controls; and such other risks and uncertainties described in the periodic reports we file with the SEC from time to time (including our Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2020), which are available through the SEC’s EDGAR system at www.sec.gov and on our website. Any forward-looking statement speaks only at the date on which it is made, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Additional information can be found on the company's website at www.willscotmobilemini.com.

Contact Information Investor Inquiries: Media Inquiries: Nick Girardi Scott Junk investors@willscotmobilemini.com scott.junk@willscotmobilemini.com



