Viridian Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRDN), a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases but underserved by today’s therapies, today announced that Jonathan Violin, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the Credit Suisse 30th Annual Healthcare Conference and participate in fireside chats at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference and the Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Conference.
|Credit Suisse 30th Annual Healthcare Conference
|Format:
|Corporate Presentation
|Date:
|Monday, November 8, 2021
|Time:
|8:50am EST
|Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
|Format:
|Fireside Chat
|Date:
|Thursday, November 18, 2021
|Time:
|8:00am GMT
|Webcast Link
|Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Conference
|Format:
|Fireside Chat
|Date:
|Wednesday, December 1, 2021
|Time:
|10:55am EST
|Webcast Link
About Viridian Therapeutics
Viridian Therapeutics is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases but underserved by today’s therapies. Viridian’s most advanced program, VRDN-001, is a differentiated monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R), a clinically and commercially validated target for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED). TED is a debilitating auto immune disease that causes inflammation and fibrosis within the orbit of the eye which can cause double vision, pain, and potential blindness. Patients with severe disease often require multiple remedial surgeries to the orbit, eye muscles and eyelids. Viridian is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.
