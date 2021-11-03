Viridian Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRDN), a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases but underserved by today’s therapies, today announced that Jonathan Violin, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the Credit Suisse 30th Annual Healthcare Conference and participate in fireside chats at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference and the Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Conference.

Credit Suisse 30th Annual Healthcare Conference
Format:Corporate Presentation
Date:Monday, November 8, 2021
Time:8:50am EST
  
Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
Format:Fireside Chat
Date:Thursday, November 18, 2021
Time:8:00am GMT
Webcast Link
  
Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Conference
Format:Fireside Chat
Date:Wednesday, December 1, 2021
Time:10:55am EST
Webcast Link

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases but underserved by today’s therapies. Viridian’s most advanced program, VRDN-001, is a differentiated monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R), a clinically and commercially validated target for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED). TED is a debilitating auto immune disease that causes inflammation and fibrosis within the orbit of the eye which can cause double vision, pain, and potential blindness. Patients with severe disease often require multiple remedial surgeries to the orbit, eye muscles and eyelids. Viridian is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

