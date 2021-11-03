Viridian Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRDN), a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases but underserved by today’s therapies, today announced that Jonathan Violin, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the Credit Suisse 30th Annual Healthcare Conference and participate in fireside chats at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference and the Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Conference.



Credit Suisse 30th Annual Healthcare Conference Format: Corporate Presentation Date: Monday, November 8, 2021 Time: 8:50am EST Jefferies London Healthcare Conference Format: Fireside Chat Date: Thursday, November 18, 2021 Time: 8:00am GMT Webcast Link Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Conference Format: Fireside Chat Date: Wednesday, December 1, 2021 Time: 10:55am EST Webcast Link

About Viridian Therapeutics



Viridian Therapeutics is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases but underserved by today’s therapies. Viridian’s most advanced program, VRDN-001, is a differentiated monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R), a clinically and commercially validated target for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED). TED is a debilitating auto immune disease that causes inflammation and fibrosis within the orbit of the eye which can cause double vision, pain, and potential blindness. Patients with severe disease often require multiple remedial surgeries to the orbit, eye muscles and eyelids. Viridian is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

