Benefitfocus Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), an industry-leading benefits technology platform that simplifies benefits administration for employers, health plans and brokers, today announces its third quarter 2021 financial results.

Third quarter financial highlights:

Revenue of $62.0 million exceeds guidance

GAAP EPS of ($0.59) vs. ($0.19) in third quarter 2020

Non-GAAP EPS of ($0.19) exceeds guidance

GAAP net loss of ($18.1) million vs. ($4.4) million in third quarter 2020

Adjusted EBITDA of $6.7 million, above midpoint of guidance

Operating cash flow of $9.4 million and free cash flow of $6.9 million

De-levered balance sheet and improved capital structure through convertible note repurchase

Cash and marketable securities of $94.5 million, down $98.7 million from prior quarter primarily reflecting repurchase of convertible notes

Other recent highlights:

“Our entire team is working with a great sense of urgency and discipline to deliver enhanced service excellence for our customers during this year’s open enrollment,” said Matt Levin, president and chief executive officer. “I expect this heightened focus, combined with the commitment and deep experience of our team, will result in stellar performance for our stakeholders including our customers, partners and shareholders.”

“I am pleased with our performance this quarter as we again delivered on our financial commitments,” said Alpana Wegner, chief financial officer. “Our strong cash position enabled us to opportunistically de-lever the balance sheet while preserving flexibility to invest strategically and advance our growth strategy.”

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue

Total revenue was $62.0 million, down 2% compared to the third quarter of 2020.

Software services was $50.9 million, up 1% compared to the third quarter of 2020. Software services is comprised of subscription and platform revenue. Subscription revenue was $44.8 million, relatively flat compared to the third quarter of 2020. Platform revenue was $6.2 million, up 10% compared to the third quarter of 2020.

Professional services revenue was $11.1 million, down 15% compared to the third quarter of 2020.



Net Loss

GAAP net loss available to common stockholders was ($19.7) million, compared to ($6.0) million in the third quarter of 2020. GAAP net loss per share was ($0.59), based on 33.4 million basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to ($0.19) for the third quarter of 2020, based on 32.3 million basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.



Non-GAAP Net Loss, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow

Non-GAAP net loss available to common stockholders was ($6.3) million compared to ($2.7) million in the third quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net loss per share was ($0.19) based on 33.4 million basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to ($0.08) in the third quarter of 2020, based on 32.3 million basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA was $6.7 million, compared to $10.5 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Free cash flow was $6.9 million, compared to $11.3 million in the third quarter of 2020.



See important disclosures about non-GAAP measures, and a reconciliation of them to GAAP, below.

Balance Sheet

Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities at September 30, 2021 totaled $94.5 million, compared to $193.2 million at the end of the second quarter of 2021 primarily reflecting the repurchase of approximately $100.2 million worth of our convertible notes

The full $50.0 million line of credit remains available to the company.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of November 3, 2021, Benefitfocus is providing guidance for the fourth quarter and full year as indicated below.

Fourth Quarter 2021

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $66 million to $72 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $13 million to $19 million.

Non-GAAP net (loss) income available to common stockholders is expected to be between ($0.7) million and $5.3 million, or between ($0.02) per share based on 33.4 million basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding and $0.15 per share based on 34.6 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.



Full Year 2021

The company is reiterating guidance previously provided for Full Year 2021 as follows:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $254 million to $260 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $44 million to $50 million.

Free cash flow is expected to be in the range of $20 million to $26 million.



Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow guidance excludes the impact of restructuring and impairment charges.

Management has not reconciled forward-looking non-GAAP net loss, adjusted EBITDA or free cash flow to their most directly comparable GAAP measure of GAAP net loss or GAAP operating cash flows. This is because we cannot predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of the various necessary GAAP components of such reconciliations, including, for example, those related to compensation, acquisition transactions and integration, or others that may arise during the year, without unreasonable effort. These components and other factors could materially impact the amount of future directly comparable GAAP measures, which may differ significantly from their non-GAAP counterparts. See below for additional important disclosures regarding our non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call Details:

In conjunction with this announcement, Benefitfocus will host a conference call to discuss the company’s financial results and business outlook on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. ET. To access this call, dial (877) 407-9208 (domestic) or +1 (201) 493-6784 (international). A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at http://investor.benefitfocus.com/. After the conference call, a replay will be available until November 10, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or +1 (412) 317-6671 (international) with passcode 13724236.



About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) unifies the entire benefits industry through innovative technology solutions that bring efficiency, cost savings and simplicity to employee benefits administration. Our powerful cloud-based software, data-driven insights and thoughtfully designed services help employers, insurance brokers, health plans and suppliers address the complexity of benefits enrollment and engagement, while bringing easier access to health, wealth and lifestyle products through a world-class benefits experience. Our mission is simple: to improve lives with benefits.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release, including non-GAAP gross profit, operating income/loss, net loss/income, net loss/income per common share, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance or financial position that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP gross profit, operating income/loss, net loss/income and net loss/income per common share exclude stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed, expense related to the impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and long-lived assets, gain or loss on extinguishment of debt, and costs not core to our business. We define adjusted EBITDA as net loss before net interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization expense, adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense, expense related to the impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and long-lived assets, transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed, restructuring costs, gain or loss on extinguishment of debt, and costs not core to our business. We define free cash flow as cash provided by or used in operating activities less capital expenditures, adjusted to eliminate restructuring costs. Please note that other companies might define their non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do.

Management presents these non-GAAP financial measures in this release because it considers them to be important supplemental measures of performance. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning purposes, including analysis of the company's performance against prior periods, the preparation of operating budgets and to determine appropriate levels of operating and capital investments. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight for analysts and investors in evaluating the company's financial and operational performance. Management also intends to provide these non-GAAP financial measures as part of the company’s future earnings discussions and, therefore, their inclusion should provide consistency in the company’s financial reporting.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures provided in this release, including in the accompanying tables.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: our continuing losses and need to achieve GAAP profitability; fluctuations in our financial results; our ability to maintain our culture and recruit, integrate and retain qualified personnel, including on our board of directors; our ability to compete effectively and implement our growth strategy; the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable regulations; the immature and volatile nature of the market for our products and services; privacy; security and other risks associated with our business; management of growth; volatility and uncertainty in the global economy and financial markets in light of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the Benefitfocus website at http://investor.benefitfocus.com/sec-filings or upon request from our Investor Relations Department. Benefitfocus assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Source: Benefitfocus, Inc.

Benefitfocus, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 62,026 $ 63,583 $ 187,993 $ 191,911 Cost of revenue(1)(2) 31,247 30,113 87,870 94,422 Gross profit 30,779 33,470 100,123 97,489 Operating expenses:(1)(2)(3) Sales and marketing 12,669 12,405 34,481 39,863 Research and development 11,062 11,439 32,997 34,252 General and administrative 12,156 9,424 39,592 29,320 Restructuring costs – – 4,127 5,616 Total operating expenses 35,887 33,268 111,197 109,051 Loss from operations (5,108 ) 202 (11,074 ) (11,562 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 52 40 163 563 Interest expense (5,556 ) (5,771 ) (16,757 ) (17,524 ) (Loss) gain on repurchase of convertible senior notes (7,520 ) 1,138 (7,520 ) 1,138 Other income 120 1 142 8 Total other expense, net (12,904 ) (4,592 ) (23,972 ) (15,815 ) Loss before income taxes (18,012 ) (4,390 ) (35,046 ) (27,377 ) Income tax expense 42 6 125 17 Net loss (18,054 ) (4,396 ) (35,171 ) (27,394 ) Preferred dividends (1,600 ) (1,600 ) (4,800 ) (2,062 ) Net loss available to common stockholders $ (19,654 ) $ (5,996 ) $ (39,971 ) $ (29,456 ) Comprehensive loss $ (18,054 ) $ (4,396 ) $ (35,171 ) $ (27,394 ) Net loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.59 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (1.21 ) $ (0.91 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 33,354,624 32,263,876 32,978,394 32,320,201 (1) Stock-based compensation included in above line items: Cost of revenue $ 511 $ 1,304 $ 1,475 $ 2,604 Sales and marketing 963 766 2,470 2,240 Research and development 589 785 1,210 1,717 General and administrative 2,532 1,004 5,339 4,298 (2) Amortization of acquired intangible assets included in above line items: Cost of revenue $ 332 $ 321 $ 1,005 $ 961 Sales and marketing 78 82 231 256 Research and development 110 119 336 342 General and administrative 48 46 133 146 (3) Transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed included in above line items: General and administrative $ 80 $ 18 $ 240 $ 425

Benefitfocus, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

As of

September 30,

2021 As of

December 31,

2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,589 $ 90,706 Marketable securities 81,899 95,085 Accounts receivable, net 20,368 22,240 Contract, prepaid and other current assets 17,239 21,354 Total current assets 132,095 229,385 Property and equipment, net 27,259 29,701 Financing lease right-of-use assets 58,503 68,670 Operating lease right-of-use assets 925 1,107 Intangible assets, net 8,688 10,393 Goodwill 12,857 12,857 Deferred contract costs and other non-current assets 12,078 10,259 Total assets $ 252,405 $ 362,372 Liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and stockholders' deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,729 $ 2,160 Accrued expenses 8,155 6,262 Accrued compensation and benefits 16,993 19,129 Deferred revenue, current portion 26,113 27,782 Lease liabilities and financing obligations, current portion 7,226 5,959 Total current liabilities 66,216 61,292 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 2,651 4,422 Convertible senior notes 105,637 184,308 Lease liabilities and financing obligations, net current portion 77,265 79,282 Other non-current liabilities 2,661 2,470 Total liabilities 254,430 331,774 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable preferred stock: Series A preferred stock, par value $0.001, 5,000,000 shares

authorized, 1,777,778 and 1,777,778 shares issued and outstanding

at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively,

liquidation preference $45 per share as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 79,193 79,193 Stockholders' deficit: Common stock, par value $0.001, 95,000,000 and 50,000,000 shares authorized,

33,386,994 and 32,327,439 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 33 32 Additional paid-in capital 429,978 427,431 Accumulated deficit (511,229 ) (476,058 ) Total stockholders' deficit (81,218 ) (48,595 ) Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and stockholders' deficit $ 252,405 $ 362,372

Benefitfocus, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (35,171 ) $ (27,394 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and cash

equivalents provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 18,976 18,479 Stock-based compensation expense 10,494 10,859 Accretion of interest on convertible senior notes 8,590 8,834 Interest accrual on finance lease liabilities 3,259 71 Rent expense less than payments (41 ) (24 ) Non-cash accretion income from investments 741 16 Impairment or loss on disposal of right-of-use assets and property and equipment 4,074 – Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt 7,520 (1,138 ) Provision for doubtful accounts – 111 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 1,872 3,685 Accrued interest on investments 161 (38 ) Contract, prepaid and other current assets 4,009 7,502 Deferred costs and other non-current assets 1,238 1,014 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 6,960 (9,157 ) Accrued compensation and benefits (2,136 ) 490 Deferred revenue (3,441 ) (5,726 ) Other non-current liabilities 191 3,490 Net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities 27,296 11,074 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of investments held to maturity (91,361 ) (67,785 ) Proceeds from investments held to maturity 100,588 – Purchases of property and equipment (7,454 ) (9,739 ) Net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) investing activities 1,773 (77,524 ) Cash flows from financing activities Draws on revolving line of credit – 10,000 Payments on revolving line of credit – (10,000 ) Repurchase of convertible senior notes (98,678 ) (14,619 ) Payments of debt issuance costs – (154 ) Cancellation of convertible senior notes capped call hedge 98 26 Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock, net of issuance costs – 79,192 Payments of preferred dividends (4,800 ) (2,062 ) Repurchase of common stock – (9,667 ) Proceeds from exercises of stock options and ESPP 322 513 Payments on financing obligations (226 ) (635 ) Payments of principal on finance lease liabilities (3,902 ) (8,880 ) Net cash and cash equivalents (used in) provided by financing activities (107,186 ) 43,714 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (78,117 ) (22,736 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 90,706 130,976 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 12,589 $ 108,240 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities Property and equipment purchases in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 945 $ –

Benefitfocus, Inc.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation from Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit: Gross profit $ 30,779 $ 33,470 $ 100,123 $ 97,489 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 332 321 1,005 961 Stock-based compensation expense 511 1,304 1,475 2,604 Total net adjustments 843 1,625 2,480 3,565 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 31,622 $ 35,095 $ 102,603 $ 101,054 Reconciliation from Operating (Loss) Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income: Operating (loss) income $ (5,108 ) $ 202 $ (11,074 ) $ (11,562 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets 568 568 1,705 1,705 Stock-based compensation expense 4,595 3,859 10,494 10,859 Transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed 80 18 240 425 Impairment of long-lived assets — — 4,003 — Costs not core to our business 542 — 4,140 — Total net adjustments 5,785 4,445 20,582 12,989 Non-GAAP operating income $ 677 $ 4,647 $ 9,508 $ 1,427 Reconciliation from Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA: Net loss $ (18,054 ) $ (4,396 ) $ (35,171 ) $ (27,394 ) Depreciation 3,615 3,774 10,682 11,496 Amortization of software development costs 2,268 2,032 6,589 5,278 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 568 568 1,705 1,705 Interest income (52 ) (40 ) (163 ) (563 ) Interest expense 5,556 5,771 16,757 17,524 Income tax expense 42 6 125 17 Stock-based compensation expense 4,595 3,859 10,494 10,859 Transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed 80 18 240 425 Restructuring costs — — 4,127 5,616 Impairment of long-lived assets — — 4,003 — Loss (gain) on repurchase of convertible senior notes 7,520 (1,138 ) 7,520 (1,138 ) Costs not core to our business 542 — 4,140 — Total net adjustments 24,734 14,850 66,219 51,219 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,680 $ 10,454 $ 31,048 $ 23,825 Reconciliation from Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Loss: Net loss $ (18,054 ) $ (4,396 ) $ (35,171 ) $ (27,394 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets 568 568 1,705 1,705 Stock-based compensation expense 4,595 3,859 10,494 10,859 Transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed 80 18 240 425 Impairment of long-lived assets — — 4,003 — Loss (gain) on repurchase of convertible senior notes 7,520 (1,138 ) 7,520 (1,138 ) Costs not core to our business 542 — 4,140 — Total net adjustments 13,305 3,307 28,102 11,851 Non-GAAP net loss $ (4,749 ) $ (1,089 ) $ (7,069 ) $ (15,543 ) Calculation of Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share: Non-GAAP net loss $ (4,749 ) $ (1,089 ) $ (7,069 ) $ (15,543 ) Preferred dividends (1,600 ) (1,600 ) (4,800 ) (2,062 ) Non-GAAP net loss available to common stockholders $ (6,349 ) $ (2,689 ) $ (11,869 ) $ (17,605 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 33,354,624 32,263,876 32,978,394 32,320,201 Shares used in computing non-GAAP net loss per share - basic and diluted 33,354,624 32,263,876 32,978,394 32,320,201 Non-GAAP net loss per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.19 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (0.54 ) Reconciliation of Cash Flows from Operations to Free Cash Flow: Net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities $ 9,369 $ 13,208 $ 27,296 $ 11,074 Purchases of property and equipment (2,971 ) (2,664 ) (7,454 ) (9,739 ) Cash paid for restructuring costs 502 745 1,886 5,201 Total net adjustments (2,469 ) (1,919 ) (5,568 ) (4,538 ) Free Cash Flow $ 6,900 $ 11,289 $ 21,728 $ 6,536

Benefitfocus, Inc.

