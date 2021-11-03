Rapid7 Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) of $550.0 million, an increase of 38% year-over-year

Revenue of $139.9 million, up 33% year-over-year; Products revenue of $131.1 million, up 33% year-over-year

Total customer growth of 17% year-over-year

Total ARR per customer growth of 18% year-over-year

BOSTON, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPD), a leading provider of security analytics and automation, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2021.

“Rapid7 delivered milestone results during the third quarter as we ended the period with $550 million in ARR, growth of 38% over the prior year. This performance was driven by accelerating demand for our security transformation solutions and sustained growth in vulnerability management, coupled with our recent acquisition of IntSights,” said Corey Thomas, Chairman and CEO of Rapid7.

“We remain focused on helping customers navigate an increasingly complex security landscape with an expanding set of capabilities on our Insight Platform, and have been pleased with the early customer reception to our recent addition of threat intelligence capabilities. Our third quarter results clearly demonstrate how we are delivering on our customer mission while executing against our dual mandate to drive durable growth while expanding profitability and free cash flow over time.”

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Other Metrics

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 % Change (dollars in thousands) Annualized recurring revenue $ 550,044 $ 398,725 38 % Number of customers (1) 9,909 8,442 17 % ARR per customer (1) $ 55.5 $ 47.2 18 % (1) Number of customers and ARR per customer are based on our new customer count methodology provided at our virtual investor day on March 10, 2021. Prior period amounts have been revised to conform with these modified definitions, which are also provided in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics section below.





Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 % Change (in thousands, except per share data) Products revenue $ 131,149 $ 98,559 33 % Professional services revenue 8,745 6,516 34 % Total revenue $ 139,894 $ 105,075 33 % North America revenue $ 112,337 $ 87,612 28 % Rest of world revenue 27,557 17,463 58 % Total revenue $ 139,894 $ 105,075 33 % GAAP gross profit $ 96,424 $ 74,047 GAAP gross margin 69 % 70 % Non-GAAP gross profit $ 102,838 $ 77,613 Non-GAAP gross margin 74 % 74 % GAAP loss from operations $ (34,315 ) $ (17,916 ) GAAP operating margin (25 ) % (17 ) % Non-GAAP income from operations $ 5,733 $ 2,444 Non-GAAP operating margin 4 % 2 % GAAP net loss $ (37,700 ) $ (25,541 ) GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.67 ) $ (0.50 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 3,443 $ 25 Non-GAAP net income per share, basic $ 0.06 $ 0.00 Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.00 Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,911 $ 5,791 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 19,448 $ 11,078 Free cash flow $ 14,327 $ 6,449

For additional details on the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures and certain other business metrics to their nearest comparable GAAP measures, please refer to the accompanying financial data tables included in this press release.

Recent Business Highlights

In October 2021, Rapid7 launched Project Doppler, a free and simple tool that allows organizations of any size to quickly gain insights into their external attack surface. Project Doppler was developed to enable customers to leverage data from Rapid7’s existing security research projects including Project Sonar, which scans the internet to identify exposures, and Project Heisenberg, a globally-distributed honeypot network that monitors for potentially malicious activity.

In October 2021, Rapid7 announced plans to expand its US presence with a new office in Tampa, Florida, to support the company's long term growth objectives across engineering, development, support, and other operational business roles.

In September 2021, Rapid7 announced that it issued a notice of redemption for the remaining $45.4 million in aggregate principal amount of its outstanding convertible senior notes due 2023.



Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Guidance

Rapid7 anticipates annualized recurring revenue, revenue, non-GAAP (loss) income from operations, non-GAAP net loss per share and free cash flow to be in the following ranges:

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Guidance (in millions, except per share data) Fourth Quarter 2021 Full-Year 2021 Annualized recurring revenue Approximately $586 Revenue $144.9 to $146.5 $528.7

to $530.3 Year-over-year growth 28% to 29% 28% to 29% Non-GAAP (loss) income from operations $(6.7) $7.0 Non-GAAP net loss per share $(0.18) $(0.07) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 57.0 55.2 Free cash flow Approximately $25.0

The guidance provided above is forward-looking in nature. Actual results may differ materially. See the cautionary note regarding “Forward-Looking Statements” below. Guidance for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021 does not include any potential impact of foreign exchange gains or losses. The guidance provided above is based on a number of assumptions, estimates and expectations as of the date of this press release and, while presented with numerical specificity, this guidance is inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Rapid7's control and are based upon specific assumptions with respect to future business decisions or economic conditions, some of which may change. Rapid7 undertakes no obligation to update guidance after this date.

Non-GAAP guidance excludes estimates for stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt issuance costs, and certain other items. Rapid7 has provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP guidance measure to the most comparable GAAP measures in the financial statement tables included in this press release. The reconciliation does not reflect any items that are unknown at this time, such as litigation-related expenses, which we are not able to predict without unreasonable effort due to their inherent uncertainty.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, we provide investors with certain non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics, which we believe are helpful to our investors. We use these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics for financial and operational decision-making purposes and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We also use certain non-GAAP financial measures as performance measures under our executive bonus plan. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

While our non-GAAP financial measures are an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating our own operating results over different periods of time, you should review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We disclose the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. We also disclose non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin derived from these financial measures.

We define non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share as the respective GAAP balances excluding the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and certain other items such as acquisition-related expenses, litigation-related expenses and induced conversion expense. Non-GAAP net income (loss) per basic and diluted share is calculated as non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by the weighted average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share, with the number of weighted average shares decreased to reflect the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with our convertible senior notes.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in assessing our operating performance due to the following factors:

Stock-based compensation expense. We exclude stock-based compensation expense because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact our non-cash expense. We believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense allows for more meaningful comparisons between our operating results from period to period.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets. We believe that excluding the impact of amortization of acquired intangible assets allows for more meaningful comparisons between operating results from period to period as the intangible assets are valued at the time of acquisition and are amortized over several years after the acquisition.

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs. The expense for the amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs related to our convertible senior notes and revolving credit facility is a non-cash item, and we believe the exclusion of this interest expense provides a more useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

Induced conversion expense. In conjunction with the first quarter of 2021 partial repurchase of our 1.25% convertible senior notes due 2023, we incurred an induced conversion expense of $2.7 million. We exclude induced conversion expense because this amount is not indicative of the performance of, or trends in, our business and neither is comparable to the prior period nor predictive of future results.

Litigation-related expenses. We exclude certain litigation-related expenses consisting of professional fees and related costs incurred by us related to significant litigation outside the ordinary course of business. We believe it is useful to exclude such expenses because we do not consider such amounts to be part of our ongoing operations.

Acquisition-related expenses. We exclude acquisition-related expenses as costs that are unrelated to the current operations and neither are comparable to the prior period nor predictive of future results. Our acquisition-related expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 include $9.0 million of tax expense related to the sale of acquired intellectual property through an intercompany transaction related to the Alcide acquisition.

Anti-dilutive impact of capped call transaction. Our capped calls transactions are intended to offset potential dilution from the conversion features in our convertible senior notes. Although we cannot reflect the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions under GAAP, we do reflect the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions in non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share, when applicable, to provide investors with useful information in evaluating our financial performance on a per share basis.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP). Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that we define as net loss before (1) interest income, (2) interest expense, (3) other income (expense), net, (4) provision for income taxes, (5) depreciation expense, (6) amortization of intangible assets, (7) stock-based compensation expense, and (8) certain other items. We believe that the use of adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors and other users of our financial statements in evaluating our operating performance because it provides them with an additional tool to compare business performance across companies and across periods.

Free Cash Flow. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure that we define as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software costs.

Our non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in our industry, as other companies in our industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. Further, stock-based compensation expense has been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in our business and an important part of the compensation provided to our employees.

Other Metrics

Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR). ARR is defined as the annual value of all recurring revenue related contracts in place at the end of the period. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue as ARR is an operating metric and is not intended to be combined with or replace these items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue and can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates, and does not include revenue reported as perpetual license or professional services revenue in our consolidated statement of operations.

Number of Customers. We define a customer as any entity that has an active Rapid7 recurring revenue contract as of the specified measurement date, excluding InsightOps and Logentries only customers with a contract value less than $2,400 per year.

ARR per Customer. We define ARR per customer as ARR divided by the number of customers at the end of the period.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the statements regarding our financial guidance for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021, the assumptions underlying such guidance and the timing of global economic recovery and the anticipated impact of COVID-19 on our guidance, business, financial condition, and results of operations. Our use of the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The events described in our forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results and the timing of certain events to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, risks arising from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, fluctuations in our quarterly results, failure to meet our publicly announced guidance or other expectations about our business, our rapid growth and ability to sustain our revenue growth rate, the ability of our products and professional services to correctly detect vulnerabilities, our customers renewal of their subscriptions with us, competition in the markets in which we operate, market growth, our ability to innovate and manage our growth, our sales cycles, our ability to integrate acquired companies, our ability to operate in compliance with applicable laws as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 5, 2021 and in the subsequent reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we may make. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

RAPID7, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 227,104 $ 173,617 Short-term investments 77,145 138,839 Accounts receivable, net 96,775 111,599 Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs, current portion 25,863 21,536 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 27,079 27,844 Total current assets 453,966 473,435 Long-term investments 5,364 10,124 Property and equipment, net 49,034 53,114 Operating lease right-of-use assets 62,105 67,178 Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs, non-current portion 48,548 43,103 Goodwill 515,297 213,601 Intangible assets, net 115,746 44,296 Other assets 10,820 8,271 Total assets $ 1,260,880 $ 913,122 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,514 $ 3,860 Accrued expenses 57,975 61,677 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 9,395 9,612 Deferred revenue, current portion 316,045 278,585 Convertible senior notes, current portion, net 44,804 — Other current liabilities 809 — Total current liabilities 436,542 353,734 Convertible senior notes, non-current portion, net 811,068 378,586 Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion 69,418 75,737 Deferred revenue, non-current portion 27,905 31,365 Other long-term liabilities 20,950 2,164 Total liabilities 1,365,883 841,586 Stockholders’ equity (deficit): Common stock 564 522 Treasury stock (4,764 ) (4,764 ) Additional paid-in-capital 591,529 692,603 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (929 ) 454 Accumulated deficit (691,403 ) (617,279 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) (105,003 ) 71,536 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 1,260,880 $ 913,122





RAPID7, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Products $ 131,149 $ 98,559 $ 359,581 $ 278,538 Professional services 8,745 6,516 24,185 19,789 Total revenue 139,894 105,075 383,766 298,327 Cost of revenue: Products 36,497 25,196 99,315 69,569 Professional services 6,973 5,832 19,753 18,254 Total cost of revenue 43,470 31,028 119,068 87,823 Total gross profit 96,424 74,047 264,698 210,504 Operating expenses: Research and development 43,880 28,509 112,265 78,831 Sales and marketing 63,041 48,448 174,264 141,552 General and administrative 23,818 15,006 57,527 43,589 Total operating expenses 130,739 91,963 344,056 263,972 Loss from operations (34,315 ) (17,916 ) (79,358 ) (53,468 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest income 84 87 302 1,343 Interest expense (2,962 ) (7,328 ) (11,415 ) (16,707 ) Other income (expense), net (299 ) 143 (1,217 ) (94 ) Loss before income taxes (37,492 ) (25,014 ) (91,688 ) (68,926 ) Provision for income taxes 208 527 10,021 1,005 Net loss $ (37,700 ) $ (25,541 ) $ (101,709 ) $ (69,931 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.67 ) $ (0.50 ) $ (1.86 ) $ (1.38 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 55,976,671 51,293,210 54,743,538 50,707,553





RAPID7, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (37,700 ) $ (25,541 ) $ (101,709 ) $ (69,931 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 9,745 5,928 23,513 16,347 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,095 5,206 2,886 12,213 Stock-based compensation expense 29,196 17,128 73,872 46,921 Deferred income taxes — — 3,924 — Induced conversion expense — — 2,740 — Other 209 921 1,655 1,981 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 10,706 2,393 23,522 13,228 Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs (4,319 ) (2,284 ) (9,772 ) (5,278 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,697 (421 ) 3,091 1,352 Accounts payable 3,408 1,785 2,079 1,922 Accrued expenses 3,038 4,358 (4,554 ) (3,079 ) Deferred revenue 2,169 1,540 24,389 (10,456 ) Other liabilities (796 ) 65 3,593 (915 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 19,448 11,078 49,229 4,305 Cash flows from investing activities: Business acquisition, net of cash acquired (306,000 ) (55 ) (358,420 ) (125,826 ) Purchases of property and equipment (2,164 ) (3,170 ) (4,835 ) (7,125 ) Capitalization of internal-use software costs (2,957 ) (1,459 ) (7,162 ) (4,407 ) Purchases of investments — (59,451 ) (59,308 ) (108,710 ) Sales/maturities of investments 36,900 9,000 124,838 155,599 Other investments (1,500 ) — (3,000 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (275,721 ) (55,135 ) (307,887 ) (90,469 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs paid (416 ) (701 ) 585,024 222,799 Purchase of capped calls related to convertible senior notes — — (76,020 ) (27,255 ) Payments of debt issuance costs — (163 ) — (411 ) Payments for repurchase of convertible senior notes — — (184,649 ) — Payments related to business acquisitions (9,687 ) (150 ) (12,118 ) (150 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (4,701 ) (2,534 ) (11,372 ) (5,984 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 4,809 3,736 9,276 7,082 Proceeds from stock option exercises 749 2,491 3,279 6,219 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (9,246 ) 2,679 313,420 202,300 Effects of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (556 ) 461 (849 ) 160 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (266,075 ) (40,917 ) 53,913 116,296 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 493,605 280,626 173,617 123,413 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 227,530 $ 239,709 $ 227,530 $ 239,709





RAPID7, INC.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP gross profit $ 96,424 $ 74,047 $ 264,698 $ 210,504 Add: Stock-based compensation expense1 1,604 1,132 4,970 3,194 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets2 4,810 2,434 10,471 6,267 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 102,838 $ 77,613 $ 280,139 $ 219,965 Non-GAAP gross margin 73.5 % 73.9 % 73.0 % 73.7 % GAAP gross profit - Products $ 94,652 $ 73,363 $ 260,266 $ 208,969 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 1,073 730 3,291 2,013 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 4,810 2,434 10,471 6,267 Non-GAAP gross profit - Products $ 100,535 $ 76,527 $ 274,028 $ 217,249 Non-GAAP gross margin - Products 76.7 % 77.6 % 76.2 % 78.0 % GAAP gross profit - Professional services $ 1,772 $ 684 $ 4,432 $ 1,535 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 531 402 1,679 1,181 Non-GAAP gross profit - Professional services $ 2,303 $ 1,086 $ 6,111 $ 2,716 Non-GAAP gross margin - Professional services 26.3 % 16.7 % 25.3 % 13.7 % GAAP loss from operations $ (34,315 ) $ (17,916 ) $ (79,358 ) $ (53,468 ) Add: Stock-based compensation expense1 29,196 17,128 73,872 46,921 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets2 5,567 2,581 11,524 6,556 Add: Acquisition-related expenses3 5,180 — 7,211 1,138 Add: Litigation-related expenses4 105 651 459 1,629 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 5,733 $ 2,444 $ 13,708 $ 2,776 GAAP net loss $ (37,700 ) $ (25,541 ) $ (101,709 ) $ (69,931 ) Add: Stock-based compensation expense1 29,196 17,128 73,872 46,921 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets2 5,567 2,581 11,524 6,556 Add: Acquisition-related expenses3 5,180 — 16,176 1,138 Add: Litigation-related expenses4 105 651 459 1,629 Add: Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,095 5,206 2,886 12,213 Add: Induced conversion expense — — 2,740 — Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 3,443 $ 25 $ 5,948 $ (1,474 ) Reconciliation of net income (loss) per share, basic GAAP net loss per share, basic $ (0.67 ) $ (0.50 ) $ (1.86 ) $ (1.38 ) Non-GAAP adjustments to net loss 0.73 0.50 1.97 1.35 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.06 $ 0.00 $ 0.11 $ (0.03 ) Reconciliation of net income (loss) per share, diluted GAAP net loss per share, diluted $ (0.67 ) $ (0.50 ) $ (1.86 ) $ (1.38 ) Non-GAAP adjustments to net loss 0.73 0.50 1.96 1.35 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.00 $ 0.10 $ (0.03 )





Weighted average shares used in GAAP per share calculation, basic and diluted 55,976,671 51,293,210 54,743,538 50,707,553 Weighted average shares used in non-GAAP per share calculation: Basic 55,976,671 51,293,210 54,743,538 50,707,553 Diluted 58,376,992 53,894,202 57,181,646 50,707,553 1 Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Cost of revenue $ 1,604 $ 1,132 $ 4,970 $ 3,194 Research and development 14,549 6,818 31,784 17,852 Sales and marketing 6,348 4,506 18,132 12,529 General and administrative 6,695 4,672 18,986 13,346 2 Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets as follows: Cost of revenue $ 4,810 $ 2,434 $ 10,471 $ 6,267 Sales and marketing 587 31 793 143 General and administrative 170 116 260 146 3 Includes acquisition-related expenses as follows: Research and development $ 40 $ — $ 40 $ — Sales and marketing 153 — 275 — General and administrative 4,987 — 6,896 1,138 Provision for income taxes — — 8,965 — 4 Includes litigation-related expenses as follows: General and administrative $ 105 $ 651 $ 459 $ 1,629





RAPID7, INC.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP net loss $ (37,700 ) $ (25,541 ) $ (101,709 ) $ (69,931 ) Interest income (84 ) (87 ) (302 ) (1,343 ) Interest expense 2,962 7,328 11,415 16,707 Other (income) expense, net 299 (143 ) 1,217 94 Provision for income taxes 208 527 10,021 1,005 Depreciation expense 3,155 2,706 9,202 8,121 Amortization of intangible assets 6,590 3,222 14,311 8,226 Stock-based compensation expense 29,196 17,128 73,872 46,921 Acquisition-related expenses 5,180 — 7,211 1,138 Litigation-related expenses 105 651 459 1,629 Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,911 $ 5,791 $ 25,697 $ 12,567





RAPID7, INC.

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 19,448 $ 11,078 $ 49,229 $ 4,305 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (2,164 ) (3,170 ) (4,835 ) (7,125 ) Less: Capitalized internal-use software costs (2,957 ) (1,459 ) (7,162 ) (4,407 ) Free cash flow $ 14,327 $ 6,449 $ 37,232 $ (7,227 )





Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Guidance

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(in millions, except per share data)

Fourth Quarter Full-Year 2021 2021 Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP (loss) income from operations: Anticipated GAAP loss from operations $ (42.8 ) $ (122.2 ) Add: Anticipated stock-based compensation expense 30.3 104.2 Add: Anticipated amortization of acquired intangible assets 5.8 17.3 Add: Anticipated acquisition-related expenses — 7.2 Add: Anticipated litigation-related expenses — 0.5 Anticipated non-GAAP (loss) income from operations $ (6.7 ) $ 7.0 Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP net loss: Anticipated GAAP net loss $ (47.7 ) $ (149.3 ) Add: Anticipated stock-based compensation expense 30.3 104.2 Add: Anticipated amortization of acquired intangible assets 5.8 17.3 Add: Anticipated acquisition-related expenses — 16.2 Add: Anticipated litigation-related expenses — 0.5 Add: Anticipated amortization of debt issuance costs 1.6 4.5 Add: Anticipated induced conversion expense — 2.7 Anticipated non-GAAP net loss $ (10.0 ) $ (3.9 ) Anticipated GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.84 ) $ (2.70 ) Anticipated non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.18 ) $ (0.07 ) Weighted average shares used in per share calculation, basic and diluted 57.0 55.2

The reconciliation does not reflect any items that are unknown at this time, such as litigation-related expenses, which we are not able to predict without unreasonable effort due to their inherent uncertainty. As a result, the estimates shown for Anticipated GAAP loss from operations, Anticipated GAAP net loss and Anticipated GAAP net loss per share are expected to change.