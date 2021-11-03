SiriusPoint Announces Dividend on Series B Preference Shares

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiriusPoint Ltd. (“SiriusPoint” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SPNT), a global specialty insurer and reinsurer, has announced that the Board of Directors of SiriusPoint Ltd. approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share on its 8.00% Resettable Fixed Rate Preference Shares, Series B, $0.10 par value, $25.00 liquidation preference per share payable on November 30, 2021 to Series B shareholders of record as of November 15, 2021.



