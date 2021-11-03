MEDIROM Group, Announces Changes of Directors and Corporate Names of Subsidiaries to Strengthen Business Structure

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq CM: MRM), a Japanese based holistic healthcare Company, and its subsidiaries, Bell Epoc Wellness Inc., Medirom Human Resources Inc., JOYHANDS WELLNESS Inc., and Bell Epoc Power Partners Inc., today announced that it has decided to make the following changes to its organizational structure in order to strengthen its business structure.  

1.    MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.

       (1)    Change of Director

Retiring director (Effective Date: October 31, 2021)

NameNew position(Current position)
Miki Aoki　Director

On October 31, 2021, Ms. Miki Aoki resigned as a member of our board of directors to assume a role as director of our subsidiary, Bell Epoc Wellness Inc. Ms. Aoki indicated that her resignation is not due to any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to its operations, policies or practices.

2.    Bell Epoc Wellness Inc.

       (1)    Change of Corporate Name (Effective Date: November 1, 2021)

Wing Inc.

       (2)    Change of Representative Director and Directors

Newly appointed directors (Effective Date: October 1, 2021)

NameNew position(Current position)
Miki AokiDirectorDirector, MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.
Karen TakahashiDirectorGeneral Manager, Directly operated salon management Group 1

Change of Representative Director (Effective Date: November 1, 2021)

NameNew position(Current position)
Miki AokiRepresentative DirectorDirector

Retiring Representative Director (Effective Date: November 1, 2021)

NameNew position(Current position)
Kouji EguchiRepresentative Director

3.    Medirom Human Resources Inc.

       (1)    Change of Director

Newly appointed director (Effective Date: October 1, 2021)

NameNew position(Current position)
Tomoya TatenoDirectorGeneral Manager, Education Group

4.    JOYHANDS WELLNESS Inc.

       (1)    Change of Director

Newly appointed director (Effective Date: October 1, 2021)

NameNew position(Current position)
Ryo SaitoDirectorGeneral Manager, Development Group,
MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.

Retiring director (Effective Date: October 1, 2021)

NameNew position(Current position)
Fumitoshi FujiwaraDirector
Tetsuya MiyamuraDirector

5.    Bell Epoc Power Partners Inc.

       (1)    Change of Corporate Name (Effective Date: November 1, 2021)

Bell & Joy Power Partners Inc.

       (2)    Change of Representative Director and Directors

Change of Representative Director (Effective Date: October 1, 2021)

NameNew position(Current position)
Daihachiro KawaguchiRepresentative DirectorRepresentative Director,
JOYHANDS WELLNESS Inc.

Retiring Representative Director (Effective Date: October 1, 2021)

NameNew position(Current position)
Kouji EguchiRepresentative Director

              
Newly appointed director (Effective Date: October 1, 2021)

NameNew position(Current position)
Keisuke MidorikawaDirectorDirector, Medirom Human Resources, Inc.
Tomoya TatenoDirectorGeneral Manager, Education Group,
Medirom Human Resources, Inc.

About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.

MEDIROM operates 316 (as of September 30, 2021) relaxation salons across Japan, Re.Ra.Ku™, being its leading brand, and provides healthcare services. In 2015, MEDIROM entered the health tech business, and launched new healthcare programs using on-demand training app called "Lav™", which is developed by the company. MEDIROM also entered the device business in 2020 and is developing a smart tracker "MOTHER Tracker™". MEDIROM plans to expand the scope of its business to include data analysis utilizing the data it has collected since formation of the company.

URL ： https://medirom.co.jp/en

